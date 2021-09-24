The rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra camera design is puzzling





That Friday, that fall, there was a breeze in the air (hopefully), and fresh, Id claimed to be ridiculous, and Samsung’s renderings expected the Galaxy S22 Ultra to show you. Rendering is courtesy of @OnLeaks and Digit and features the new Samsung flagship that looks like a body inspired by the Galaxy Note 20.

Unfortunately for T-Mobile, Samsung seems to have seeded the Note feature on popular phones since it decided to skip the Galaxy Note in 2021. Both Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 support stylus. If these new renderings should be believed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra goes a step further. According to OnLeaks and Digit, the new phone comes with stylus support and what looks like a real stylus slot, plus last year’s hole punch selfie camera and candy bar shape.

Rendering on the back of your device is where things get interesting, weird, or bad, depending on your taste. The Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to transform the S21 Ultra’s camera plateau into the unmistakable letter P shape. P is … a photo? picture? Maybe a periscope? Certainly there seems to be enough room. For reference, the previous Ultra included a main 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor, two 10-megapixel telescope sensors, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back of the device. Who knows what the new S22 Ultra fits in?

It’s hard to miss a P-shaped camera, but it’s a little easier to miss a stylus slot at the bottom of a rumored device. Image: Numbers, OnLeaks

There are several reasons to believe that this may be Samsung’s design. It goes beyond the general trend of camera bumps getting bigger and bigger … as it appears on devices like the iPhone 13 Pro and the unreleased Pixel 6. A pretty good track record of leaked phones, which matches the look of both Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 very well. This kind of improvement in the camera housing also doesn’t seem to be a reduction in the S21 Ultras in many ways. Camera: Corners have been removed. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t look strange.

If you really look at it, you can imagine that you can see P on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

