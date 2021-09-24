Technology tensions: on the verge of loss of opportunity





Analysis: Wellington has long been proud of its tech department, but the capital is now staring at the barrel of techxodus.

Unless industry leaders do a better job of communicating the important role technology will play in the future of New Zealand’s economy, capital will continue to lose opportunities for growth and innovation.

Weta Digital and Xero showcase Wellington’s world-class innovations.

Others have followed their footsteps and set up fast-growing companies like PikPok and A44 that employ hundreds of people and bring tens of millions of dollars in a sustainable way.

However, the inability to bring staff to New Zealand and the gap between the number of pipelines in the country and the level of skill are putting pressure on the industry.

Read more: * Techxodus: Wellington’s growing industry has been forced to move its business abroad * Silicon Valley poached Kiwi talent to graduates with a salary of $ 150,000 * Wellington in a major technical report Recognized as one of the “21 Future Places”

Tired of treading water, technology sector leaders publicly talk about the challenges they face and why they are forced to move some of their business abroad.

Some have complained on LinkedIn, such as Craig Hudson, managing director of Xero, and Anna Kominik, head of the US aerospace company Wisk in New Zealand.

And this week, staff spoke with more than half a dozen industry leaders who were confused by the government’s lack of understanding of the challenges they were facing.

supply

New Zealand companies such as Weta Digital, Vista Group, Pikpok and A44 have offices abroad. Others are hiring staff abroad.

They know that it has a direct impact on the local economy not only in terms of both income tax and lifestyle spending, but also in the long run.

Without these leaders, junior staff and students will not be able to improve their skills and New Zealand is at risk of losing its position as the world’s leading innovation hub.

Technology investor and board member Serge Van Damme said this would cast a long shadow.

Wellington NZ CEO John Allen describes the industry as the city’s most exciting growth opportunity.

Ross Gibrin / Staff

Allen also knows that the capital is facing a significant loss of opportunity without gradually reopening its borders and coming up with better strategies for developing domestic talent.

But these profitable companies say they’re choking, and looking elsewhere for talent and growth is the only option they have left.

Perhaps the crux of the problem is that the government does not fully understand what is happening in the mines.

Both the central and local governments are saying the right thing, but the rhetoric is not in line with reality. Talk as well as the opportunities created by the sector. About the essence of promoting economic growth by digitizing services, improving security, and exporting weightlessness.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is working on a set of strategies aimed at supporting sector growth and developing plans for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. That, coupled with a $ 44 million budget investment.

At the same time, companies are unable to accept workers due to limited visa standards, a lack of domestic talent pipelines and closed borders.

This led to a lack of skills with gaps.

Currently, there is a shortage of about 4000 people in this sector. Technology creates 4500 to 5500 jobs annually, but less than 2000 students graduate from school to study in this area. At first glance, the number of graduates is not so bad, but when the number of international students disappears, the number of people who obtain technical qualifications has decreased by 3% from the previous year.

According to a July TechNZ survey, most of the applications in other critical worker categories were rejected. Further analysis by industry groups shows that visas granted under this category were below the average for other industries: 40 percent vs. 56 percent.

ROSA WOODS / Staff

Companies like the A44, unlucky, tried to take people to New Zealand. Currently, they have a shop in Melbourne.

Today, the struggle to attract people with more than 20 years of experience is exacerbated by border closures and long visa wait times.

In the past, people were paid to move to New Zealand and work for a technology company in Wellington or Manawat. However, due to the lack of a clear time frame for opening the country, these workers are working for large companies to earn more wages.

At the same time, what Pikpoks Mario Wynands calls a unidirectional membrane sees businesses bleeding talent. Some go abroad to work for an Australian company that benefits from government incentives. Others are staying in New Zealand and working for multinational corporations.

In one recent case, Auckland graduates were offered a $ 200,000 eye-bleeding salary to stay in New Zealand and work for an Australian fintech company shortly after graduating from college.

Therefore, while there are strict immigration and border rules to help the domestic employment market and the wider economy, the tech sector feels like they are doing the opposite.

The economic impact is immediately felt through the loss of income tax and lifestyle spending on salaries of $ 150,000 and above.

But it is a long-term impact that presents the greatest lost opportunity.

Robert Kitchen / Staff

For the 2020 elections, the Kuomintang has spent a lot of time discussing how the growth of the technology sector is at the heart of the Covid-19 recovery policy. But I couldn’t tell what that meant for the average kiwi.

Van Damme says some of the responsibilities need to rest on the shoulders of industry leaders.

They need to do a better job of telling why technology is so important to New Zealand’s future, rather than frustrating.

The party had the right idea, but between the abstract idea of ​​a digitally resilient, highly skilled, high-paying, weightless economy and what that means for the average kiwi. Couldn’t fill the gap.

Van Damme and other industry leaders say it’s time to have that conversation.

This is not about privileged, well-paid, well-educated people having wings, as they do not receive special treatment. This is to understand that New Zealand can lose the opportunity to become a high-income country, he says.

This is where national money will come 20 years later. Intellectual property advances will pay for schools and hospitals.

In the short term, these types of zero gravity services can help the country recover better, but only if they maintain ties with New Zealand.

