Review: Braking a tech runaway train





Milan, September 24 (Reuters Breaking View)-In the 1880s, horses ran on London’s roads and most people lived in the country. Jumping in the 1920s, combustion engines, electricity, and telephones took hold and society was reshaped. Today we are experiencing an even faster period of dramatic innovation. This has benefited major tech companies and their investors. For Azeem Azhar, it also represents a market failure that requires new response.

Exponentially: How Accelerating Technology Leaves Us And What to Do About It Technical writers take the reader on a detailed journey from the discovery of the first transistor in 1947 to the arrival of TikTok. I’ll take you. Over the last decade, the pace of change has been exponentially and unpleasantly fast, smoothed by peak globalization. Technology, especially digital technology, is spreading faster than ever before. And this process is continually accelerating.

It took 50 years for phones to reach three-quarters of American homes, but mobile phones achieved the same goal in just over 20 years. Smartphones and social media have done that in 10 years. Launched from a university dormitory in 2004, Facebook (FB.O) has 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June, accounting for more than one-third of the world’s population.

An enthusiastic look at the history of technology may challenge even the most enthusiastic readers, but Azhal draws their attention to the so-called Big Tech. Superstar companies such as Google owners Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) have replaced the big makers of the past. With the exception of Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) and Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), eight of the world’s top companies by market capitalization are technology-based.

Also, these are very dominant. Google has an 80% market share in US search queries, and Uber Technologies (UBER.N) accounted for 71% of US ride-hailing services last year. Consultant McKinsey estimates that about 10% of the world’s publicly traded companies generate 80% of all profits. This suggests a situation where the winners dominate, with megacorporations crushing rivals and pushing them out of the market. While this may be beneficial to shareholders, it is never clear whether it is beneficial to the economy or the wider society, Azhar argues. How much financial compensation should entrepreneurs, owners and workers receive? And is it time to give workers a bigger share?

These are good questions, but Azhar lacks innovative solutions. He demands stricter antitrust laws to bridge the gap between leaders and other leaders. He also advocates a new form of collective action to protect informal workers who work for companies like Uber. Still, he criticizes policymakers and society as a whole for slow adaptation, but there are signs that they are doing so.

This is especially apparent in the United States, where President Joe Biden has appointed critics of the voice of the tech giant to key positions in the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Workers are also mobilizing. Uber drivers and deliverers have launched court battles around the world to win fairer employment contracts.

Azhar has another creative idea. To curb superstar companies, he enforces system compatibility on technology groups with a market share of at least 10% to 15%, allowing users to transmit data from one system to another. We are proposing to oblige each country to do so. Interoperability corrects power imbalances between large platform companies and individuals, Azhar argues. (It) is the winner of the network effect-take-Kryptonite to all power.

In this world, for example, users of Microsoft-owned (MSFT.O) LinkedIn can access and read Facebook-managed Instagram or Twitter (TWTR.N) friends’ posts. Users will have more control over their data. Companies are forced to offer better services and products, and new startups can open up fresh niches. Meanwhile, gig economy workers were able to bid on jobs from dozens of potential employers, while having their track record. In short, power slowly returns from all powerful platforms to users and workers.

Forcing technology groups to share more information with users and rivals can be a good way to counter monopoly trends without hindering innovation. At the very least, it may help slow down tech runaway trains.

Context news

-Exponential: How Accelerating Technology Leaves Us And How To Deal With It Azeem Azhar was published by Random House Business on September 7th.

Edited by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

