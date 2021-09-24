3 Bayonetta Three fan theories spun from the Nintendo Direct trailer





He says he slept well after the trailer last night, but in reality he watched the Bayonetta 3 trailer repeatedly. Image: PlatinumGames / Kotaku / Patrick Daxenbichler (Shutterstock)

Joy to Juberius! The bad Umbran witch is back after 1386 days with no news following the Bayonetta 3s Game Awards teaser trailer in 2017. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct had a 2022 interim release window as well as a trailer for the illness. Yes, Bayonetta fans are finally eating, but after a long wait, they could also get a glimpse of this glimpse of the next game, causing a fire storm between us in fan theory and speculation.

As Bayonetta’s stay-at-home husband, my job is, no, to screen out all the theories that have arisen and consider which ones are beneficial. Welcome to my fantasy zone. let’s start.

When I heard the trailer’s exciting witch time clock sound effects, I almost cartwheeled from my seat. But in the end, while Bayonetta spoke and in many ways was a symbolic voice we know, something sounded a bit off about it. She still sounds sultry and has as much sex appeal as possible with British accents, but good Bayonetta fans can spot the real article. There’s something subtle, but probably young-I hear about Bayonetta here. This caused me and many others to hit Twitter and Reddit, and our belief that this Bayonetta is not familiar, but a child version of Bayonetta, a time lag from the first game, Cereza. Was announced.

The first evidence to support this theory came when Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor hinted at a character recast, before the direct trailer fell. Taylor replied when a fan tweeted to Taylor that he couldn’t imagine Bayonetta without her wonderful voice.

When pushed further, Taylor told another fan that she was bound by a nondisclosure agreement and couldn’t freely tell if she would replay that role. With this, YouTuber’s Suzi Hunter theorized that Taylor may still be in the game. If she wasn’t involved in any way, she could just say so.

The second proof to support this theory is Bayonetta’s swaying hairstyle in the new trailer. In the past, Bayonetta rocked the beehive with Bayonetta and made a pixie cut with Bayonetta 2. This time, I have a long bundle of blades similar to Celesus. Susie claimed that this was all a grown-up Seleza. This makes sense given Bayonetta’s first game when he encountered his alternative timeline version as a kid. Bayonetta also reset the game timeline after defeating the Earth gods with the help of a younger version of his father Baldr, who lost in the first match, until Bayonetta was thrown into the future. With Bayonetta 2 … I hear, the Bayonetta plot is really complicated. Keep in mind that this makes sense given the timely swimming turmoil already occurring in Bayonetta folklore.

Bayonetta’s new look resembles Seleza in her outfit as well as her hairstyle (yes, her hair too). Her dance on the trailer is also more adorable than the fascinating movements seen in previous games. Her doll will also appear at the end of the trailer. We’ll talk more about this soon.

Fanbytes Imran Khan furthered Seleza’s theory from the moment of the Teaser trailer when Bayonetta, the iconic look of the first game, was defeated by a mysterious being. He theorized that the Bayonetta 3 plot might involve us playing as Seleza in an attempt to save Bayonetta on some sort of time travel journey.

Further evidence of this is the fact that trailer demons like Madama Butterfly also look younger, play a bit differently than in previous games, and sometimes look more like a demon trigger than Unblank Limax. This Reddit post analyzes how the effects of Madama Butterfly’s Peter Pan-like shadows appear to be less jagged than before. The trailer demons are not like the angels and hell demons we’ve seen before. They have a distinctive blue angular design compared to the gold-fringed design of the angels and the dark red design of the devil in previous games. This further fuels fan speculation that the Bayonetta 3 plot will take place in yet another alternative timeline in the Bayonetta universe.

Could you feature the Bayonetta 3 box art featuring Vergil, a sticker from the Devil May Cry series? Screenshot: PlatinumGames / Kotaku

The trailer raises another big question: Finally, who is the mysterious character? You can see that the mysterious silhouette cuts the planned release date in half before facing the camera. From the atmosphere I got from the pose, I exaggeratedly guessed that it was a Devil May Cry character, probably Nero or Vergil. Kotaku writer Luke Plunkett warned me not to over-stiffen my theory and hurt myself, so I’ve softened my expectations ever since. But hey, Envy can dream, right?

Yes, I thought Virgil, Alpha and Omega themselves would be guest appearances in Bayonetta 3.Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

A more grounded theory is that this is Cerezas Jeanne. Jeanne served with Bayo as a companion to the Umbran witch, turning into a rival just as Vergil of DMC was in Dante. Bayonetta’s timeline is so nasty that this character is probably Jeanne, an alternative universe in which the power of Celesus is fully realized.

Given the energy of the red demon, this mysterious character is probably a safe assumption, as opposed to the Bayonetta blue demon color scheme. She has a Celezus doll at the tip of her sword, which indicates she could be an enemy again.

The theme songs of past games were Bayonetta’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Bayonetta 2’s “Moon River”. The red gun in the first game was called Scarborough Fair, and the blue gun in the second game was properly named “Love Is Blue”.

Bayonetta remains tied up and always keeps it to her. Whether it’s her hands or feet. Screenshot: PlatinumGames / Kotaku

r / Bayonetta subreddit has come to theorize what Bayonetta weapons are called in Bayonetta 3. Thanks to the short moment when you can see the Bayonetta heel gun inscription on the trailer, they realized that the Bayonetta 3 song could be in color. my world.

The unique part is that there are two different songs of this name, one by the British singer Petula Clark and the other by the American rock band Chicago. You’ll have to wait until 2022 to hear if Bayonetta’s theme song is derived from Clarks’ Flower Child 60’s song or Chicago’s more depressing song. I’m leaning towards the former. Energetic lines like Youll never see dark clouds hanging around me / now only the blue sky surrounding me matches the most beloved Cereza I know increase.

Well, you have it. All theories we Bayonutters have created within the last 24 hours. Hideki Kamiya, PlatinumGames, and Nintendo can sigh of relief when Bayonetta fans stop asking questions for a while. Well, I’m going to see the 30th trailer.

