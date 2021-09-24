Google’s way to spy on employees revealed in the report





According to a new report, Google carefully monitors employees through several tracking mechanisms as they engage in certain online activities.

The Information reports that tech giants are focusing on employees who may be considering leaving because they may have access to or leak sensitive material. Company security flags these workers by checking who has investigated the cost of COBRA health insurance, who has created a resignation, or who has searched an internal checklist for those who want to leave the company. Can stand.

According to the report, most unusually, when an employee takes a screenshot on a work device while running an encrypted messaging platform at the same time or using an online storage service other than Google. , Google security staff issued a warning.

Google was sued last year by an employee who claimed that a tech giant secretly looked at his online communications and used them against him, and earlier this year, an employee allegedly had access to sensitive company information. I fired a member.

A Google spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner that the company is “not interested” in employee personal data.

“However, we have a security policy that strictly protects user and customer data, as well as sensitive IP and trade secrets,” a spokeswoman wrote in an email. “Every employee needs to protect this data, and like any other company, the security team thoroughly investigates the breach. People trust Google every day. We are ourselves. We will keep ourselves and our employees at the highest standards and continue to protect them. This trust.

According to reports, Google also captures and exploits user data in a complex and hidden way.

Some of Google’s user data goes to law enforcement agencies through a database called SensorVault. Detailed user location data is stored in this database indefinitely. The data are so accurate that one deputy police chief told the Electronic Frontier Foundation that he was showing the entire pattern of life.

