Arizona Technology Council, Economic Innovation Partnership, Pipeline AZ Work Together to Resolve Arizona’s Technical Talent Shortage

The Arizona Technology Council is working with Pipeline AZ and Partnership for Economic Innovation to launch the Arizona IT / Cyber ​​Carrier Network today. It’s a scalable online platform that connects state IT and cybersecurity sector technology talent and employers. The IT / Cyber ​​Career Network is a unique way to address Arizona’s lack of technical talent and aims to transform the way businesses employ in the Grand Canyon. The IT / Cyber ​​Career Network platform can be found at www.ITCyberCareers.com.

The IT / Cyber ​​Career Network is the most comprehensive resource for anyone in Arizona looking to start or build a career in technology, said Steven G. Zylstra, President and CEO of the Council. increase. It also provides an innovative solution for Arizona companies to fight cybercrime and hire skilled workers to protect their data. There are gaps between cybersecurity and IT talent across the country, but it’s important for Arizona to combat the shortage of technical talent. A different approach was needed to fill these gaps as the technician market was tight.

Mary Foote, Managing Director of Pipeline AZ and Industry Engagement Director of Partnership for Economic Innovation, said the new talent pipeline platform is one way to invest in Arizonas’ technology economy. With unlimited job listings, community-based learning initiatives, and skill mapping technology to match candidates to the right occasion, the IT / Cyber ​​Career Network is a one-stop destination for both job seekers and technology hires. ..

Arizona ranked eighth in IT employment growth in 2020, adding 2,547 IT / cyber employment, according to Cyberstates 2021, a detailed report compiled by the CompTIA CompTIA. Did.[1] Valley employers posted an additional 4,394 technical positions between the first and second quarters of 2021, showing an increase of 26%.[2] However, in general, a serious shortage of technology workers is a more serious problem for a particular IT and cybersecurity skill set, which can ultimately hinder the local technology industry and hinder economic growth. The IT / Cyber ​​Career Network platform serves students, job seekers, and employers by acting as a navigation guide to state-wide IT and cybersecurity career paths.

Sonny Varadan, Chief Information Officer at Sonora Quest Laboratories, said finding qualified IT talent to meet growing demands is one of the last important hurdles for the Arizonas technology ecosystem. The establishment of the IT / Cyber ​​Career Network has provided a great boost to our economy, has greatly helped us clear the hurdles for cyber talent acquisition, and has taken many organizations in our state to the next level. Useful.

Wes Hummel, vice president of site reliability and cloud engineering at PayPal, says that the current situation is that IT and cybersecurity talent is in greater need than ever before. With the rapid pace of pandemics and technology moving everything to the digital environment, innovative solutions like IT / cyber carrier networks are for thousands of organizations, whether they are involved in technology or not. It’s very important.

The Arizona IT / Cyber ​​Career Network currently offers three tiers of access. Free options, including basic features, a service layer designed exclusively for Arizona Technology Council members, and a premium service designed for corporate sponsors who are eager to fill jobs. For more information on the Arizona IT / Cyber ​​Career Network platform, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/tech-talent-hiring-portal.

