Q & A: How QMS Accelerates Medical Device Launch-Med-Tech Innovation





Robert Fenton, Founder and CEO of Qualio, tells Med-Tech Innovation News how its quality management system can help medical device companies accelerate product launches.

First, give us some insight into design control in terms of where the idea came from.

Misdocumented design controls are one of the biggest reasons the FDA cites when medical device teams work to bring devices to market. Observations range from unprocedural to unperformed or documented risk analysis or software validation. This is primarily due to the manual compilation of high quality artifacts on paper-based or disjointed cloud-based systems.

In 2020, we started developing Qualio Design Controls to meet the product development needs of the market. We built our products based on the feedback we received from both current medical device and SaMD customers and our sales outlook. Their key issues were disjointed systems and manual documentation. Both ultimately hindered the speed of time to market.

Our team solved these problems by building Qualio Design Controls. It integrates product and engineering tools such as Jira and DevOps directly into Qualio via the API, making it easy to compile release documents with just one click. Our customers remained central to the work we did-there were countless rounds of demos, feedback, and tests when we worked to bring it to market.

What challenges and problems does this solve when it comes to quality control?

Qualio Design Controls enables teams in the following ways:

Integrate systems and data for effective collaboration and reduce product development delays Design Controls delivers product information directly from Jira, Azure DevOps, and TestRail to Qualio for quality and engineering teams. Eliminate the silo between and create a single source of truth for product development. Maintaining End-to-End Traceability Between Systems As mentioned earlier, design management gaps are one of the biggest reasons for FDA citations. With Qualio’s Design Controls, teams can access design documents in one place, manage system-wide changes and ISO 14971 and FMEA risks, and maintain compliance by approving with Part 11 compliant signatures. Generate release documents with one click Qualio’s Design Controls automatically compile artifacts into key documents such as risk analysis and requirements traceability matrices, eliminating manual matching and tedious spreadsheets, making your team safe and effective. Providing genuine products to the market with confidence and speed.

There’s been a lot of talk about how much cloud is beneficial compared to paper, but what does this cloud software do that others feel it isn’t?

With Qualio Design Controls, you can stream data directly from other cloud-based systems to Qualio via APIs, so you have all your product information in one place. This makes Qualio much more configurable for the team’s current process than any other solution on the market. Ultimately, you want to keep working on the system that your team knows and loves, while at the same time enabling important quality documentation about your team’s work.

In addition, teams can use other features of eQMS, such as documentation, training, and events, to perform previously paper-based tasks within Qualio. Information integrated into cloud-based systems allows teams to identify gaps, perform risk analysis, and compile information into release documents in real time.

What recommendations do medical device companies have for other medical devices / software regarding product development and streamlining quality control?

Teams are encouraged to build a culture of quality around the product development process by not considering quality as an obstacle, but as an important feature in bringing a product to market. This shift is not easy as it requires nearly constant collaboration between teams. This is notorious for being very difficult if the team and system do not talk to each other in real time.

Qualio Design Controls solves this by integrating all the product data in the eQMS. As a result, quality, engineering, and products can stay on the source system while ensuring compliance and reducing time to market.

Any advice for other early stage medical device / SaMD companies that are still using the paper-based quality control process?

Cloud-based QMS is now an industry standard, making it easier for teams to comply with FDA and ISO regulations, so teams should always consider migrating paper-based systems to the cloud as soon as possible. I’m looking for. Paper-based systems hinder collaboration, leave room for error, and are inflexible. Especially, it was seen during a pandemic. If you work in a distributed team without headquarters, managing a paper-based system becomes almost impossible.

Qualios eQMS can be easily implemented by small teams throughout the organization within 60 days. If your team is looking for an eQMS with quality expertise, we also offer Qualio Plus, which many early teams love. This will provide this customer with eQMS and a team of professional quality advisors to assist in its implementation.

How does this software help drive innovation for medical device manufacturers?

Design Controls allow teams to build with quality and speed by ensuring that they have a single source of truth for high-quality artifacts as they work to enter the market. For many teams, the single source of truth was previously impossible, and efforts to complete quality activities slowed time to market. We used Design Controls to remove silos and barriers within the medical device team to achieve quality and speed, ultimately allowing the team to focus on the next iteration and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-regulatory-insights/q-a-how-a-qms-can-help-launch-medical-devices-quicker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos