Innovative technology helps manage chronic diseases





TRHC CSRxCompanion and MedWise

TRHC has developed the MTM software platform RxCompanion. It can be used by pharmacists and medical plans in communities and healthcare systems. RxCompanion includes a variety of features that help pharmacists identify and resolve medication-related problems and improve patient outcomes. In addition, MTM services can be run face-to-face, video-based, or by phone, and include over 1000 clinical algorithms that identify and predict potential dosing-related problems. Four

TRHCsMedWise, a unique evidence-based medication safety software that can enhance MTM services, uses a medication risk mitigation matrix to prevent harmful drug events. Through it, pharmacists can perform a comprehensive dosing review and use it to perform multidrug analysis of the complete dosing profile. TRHC can also service health insurance and pharmacies through in-house MTM clinicians. Four

In an email interview, Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, FAPhA, CDCES, TRHC Executive Vice President of Health Plan / Payer Business Unit, and Chairman of the American Pharmacists Association discussed the company’s MTM platform.

According to Lille, the MTM platform needs to enable pharmacists to see meaningful clinical pharmacies regardless of their practice environment. Our technology is used by over 10,000 community pharmacists, healthcare system pharmacists, healthcare planning pharmacists, and other telemedicine providers.

The clinical science behind our platform is an important differentiator. As more people take more drugs, the platform’s ability to complete simultaneous polypharmacy analysis through a new integration of MedWise science empowers pharmacists like never before. In fact, recent publications have verified that the relative risk of experiencing drug adverse events identified by the MedWise risk score predicts premature death.

Lille added that the COVID-19 pandemic really emphasized the importance of pharmacists. We believe that the best technology is best suited to provide personalized and culturally competent care that promotes better health, lower costs and higher patient satisfaction. I am.

Aspen Rx Health

Aspen RxHealth is an application-based MTM platform that pharmacists can access from their mobile phones or tablets. This flexible platform expands career opportunities by allowing pharmacists to run MTM services from anywhere via the app, as long as the privacy laws of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act are complied with. I can do it. The platform includes a variety of programs including medication adjustment, MTM, quality measurement initiatives, and specialty medicines. Pharmacists are matched to patients based on a variety of factors, including clinical expertise and geographic location. When the pharmacist completes and submits a successful MTM consultation, he receives a direct payment and AspenRx Health manages the management activities. 6

The pharmacist can sign up for Aspen Rx Health and will be contacted if there is an MTM opportunity in the licensed area. When the opportunity becomes available, a one-time $ 75 membership fee will cover background checks, application setup, and ongoing training.

Martine Ferullo, PharmD, MBA and BCGP are Aspen Rx Health pharmacist consultants providing MTM services to patients with a variety of medical conditions, including asthma, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension and osteoporosis. In an email interview, she talked about her experience with the AspenRx Health platform.

She said the platform would allow for a great connection between pharmacists and patients, allowing them to discuss their dosing plans and their intended treatment goals.

Ferullo documents the patient’s OTC and prescription medications, assesses potential issues, develops an action plan, and discusses them.

I think many patients really like it and thank them [the service], And they feel this is more than just a collection of medicines. It’s about building relationships and trust, Ferro said.

Jenn Cohen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AspenRx Health, said in an email interview: The Aspen RxHealth model comes at a time when the profession is ripe for change. We are proud to offer innovative technologies that enable pharmacists to regain control of their careers and reach new levels of professional and personal satisfaction. We are a company founded by pharmacists for pharmacists and will continue to innovate to help pharmacists find purpose and joy in their careers.

Jennifer Gershman, PharmD, CPh is a drug information pharmacist and Pharmacy Times contributor living in South Florida.

References

Kretchy IA, Asiedu-Danso M, Kretchy JP COVID-19 Pandemic Dosing Management and Adherence: Perspectives and Experiences from Low and Middle Income Countries. Res Social Adm Pharm. 2021; 17 (1): 2023-2026. doi: 10.1016 /j.sapharm.2020.04.007 A person with a specific medical condition. CDC. Updated May 13, 2021. Accessed on July 14, 2021. https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html Como M, Carter CW, Larose-Pierre M et al. COVID-19 Florida Medicine During the Pandemic Pharmacist-led chronic care management for underserved rural populations. Previous chronic Dis. 2020; 17: E74. doi: 10.5888 /pcd17.200265 Medication management solution. Tabula Rasa Health Care. Accessed on July 14, 2021. https: //sinfoniarx.com/mtm-solutionsRatigan AR, Michaud V, Turgeon J, et al. Longitudinal association between outpatient mortality and dosing risk scores obtained through electronic health record data. J Patient Safety 2021; 17 (4): 249-255. doi: 10.1097 /PTS.0000000000000829 An opportunity to empower pharmacists to build for them. AspenRx Health. Accessed on April 10, 2021. https: //aspenrxhealth.com/for-pharmacists/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/innovative-technology-helps-manage-chronic-conditions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos