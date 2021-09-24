That just Diablo 2 again





It’s our Lord 2021 and the year Im played Diablo II on my PlayStation 5.

Well, technically Diablo II: it’s back, but it might be the same.

Diablo II: Resurrected is Blizzards’ latest attempt to revamp one of the classic and widely-loved role-playing games with a few new bells and whistles. However, since its announcement in February last year, the remaster has been recruited to assume double obligations as the first major release of Activision Blizzards following multiple proceedings and investigations in the workplace. In particular, the company has been accused of spreading a hostile, sexually harassing and abusive environment to its employees, one of which ultimately killed them.

The text about Diablo II: Resurrected also has to deal with the devil elephant in the room, at least in my mind. Some retailers have even made a site-wide decision to stop Activision Blizzard’s favorable reporting altogether. When it’s time for someone to work on Resurrected here at Kotaku, our boss thankfully gave us the option to refuse to get involved in this kind of little look, the crap company releases new game coverage. Did, given some luxury in our line of work.

In my opinion, Diablo II: Resurrected is not the job of a slimy CEO or a man who has made life at Activision Blizzard a hell for many. Hundreds of developers in several studios have worked to push the game to the finish line. And even after that has all happened, they are proud of what they have achieved. Even if Blizzard employees quit their jobs and demanded better leadership, they never asked people to stop playing and enjoying the games they made.

So, from that particular point of view, consider the Diablo II: Resurrected victory, setting aside the actual quality of the game itself. Making a game is a daunting task in the best of situations, so you can’t imagine what it takes for unexplained creep to permeate and revive.

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered modern port of the 2000 Dungeon Crawl Classic of the same name. It updates the experience with multiple dazzling paint coats and some welcome quality of life changes, but for better or for worse, this is the Diablo II you remember from the early days. Anyone with the shortest history of the original game will be able to jump into the resurrection with almost no problems. The Diablo II skeleton, whether revived or not, is almost intact here.

Unlike the games that appeared before and after, Diablo II never appeared on home video game consoles. This will, of course, allow Resurrected to pass through Blood Moor and participate in endless hardcore Baal runs in Controller Wells, without the use of mods. .. This is clearly a great way to play the game, unlike the case with Diablo III (I really miss the avoidance button), but switching from the traditional mouse and keyboard setup has its own advantages.

In particular, playing Diablo II: Resurrected on controller allows you to map 6 skills and expand your character toolset. You can switch to 6 more skills by pressing and holding the button (left trigger by default). This is far from the two mouse buttons in the original game, which makes Diablo II feel more attractive. That said, the loss of accurate targeting and menu navigation provided by that mouse can often hinder trading. Switching between the two control types turned out to be just as fun and frustrating. It’s a matter of deciding the inconvenience you are willing to put up with.

Diablo II: What I absolutely love about Resurrected is the ability to trade flashy new visuals for old-fashioned graphics on the fly. In the hours Ive played the game, at least half of that time was simply a switch to see how the developers remastered the original environment for this new game. How closely they could match the aesthetics of Diablo II to that wild, at least perfect Luddite like me. Some may find some flaws in how similar it is to Diablo III, but I am very grateful for the added visual clarity that accompanies this modern reimagination.

Interestingly, my memory of the original Diablo II looks so close to a resurrection, so returning to these low-fidelity graphics can be a big mind fuck.

Sadly, none of these changes can keep Diablo II away: the fact that, overall, despite its iconic status, it’s just Diablo II, a game that gets tired more and more over the years. Resurrected from. Since the dungeon crawl genre began in 2000, Diablo II now feels more like an outdated relic than a beloved classic. Don’t get me wrong. There’s still a lot of fun in these old school systems. I no longer have the patience to deal with bullshit.

The rapid pace of gameplay at that moment, the lack of attacks on the enemy right next to you, the moaning of an orgasm when hacking a female NPC little by little, and constant statistical checks to squeeze out one or two damages. , Limited stock space, and frequent trips back to town to offload your junk. All in all, it creates an experience where I no longer feel obsessed with sinking my time for hours. Bummer.

Diablo II: The resurrection should be a lot for many. A classic that has been revamped since childhood. Finally an opportunity to experience the basics of video game history. The latest opportunity for megacorporations to get out of the dispute. A personal achievement that you keep when everything around you is about to become shit. Diablo II is a huge focus of gaming culture at the moment, so in reality, opinions about its strengths and weaknesses are almost completely useless. It’s a known amount that almost everyone is revisiting its importance using a set of concepts that it holds firmly with prejudice.

There are reasons why Diablo II is so affectionately remembered, just as there are reasons why the game has been repeated and its practices have been completely improved. Diablo II: The resurrection is not a surprising revelation, just as it is not a complete disappointment. That Diablo II, people.

