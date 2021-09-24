Google highlights hotel sustainability efforts through new search tools





Google, a leading search engine company, announced this week an integration of new tools and features aimed at making it easier for consumers to identify sustainable travel options.

To do that, we created a new team of engineers, designers and researchers focusing solely on travel sustainability. Richard Holden, Google’s Vice President of Travel Products, wrote on the Google blog. Already, the team is working to emphasize sustainable options within the travel tools people use every day.

Starting this week, users will be able to see information about hotel and resort sustainability initiatives that will be displayed when doing a search. An eco-certified badge will appear next to the list of hospitality providers that have been proven to meet the high sustainability standards of certain independent organizations, such as Green Key and Earth Check.

For more information on certain hotel sustainability initiatives, such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions, reducing waste, improving energy efficiency, saving water, and using sustainable raw materials, users can click on the tab.

According to Holden, Google is working with hotel chains such as Hilton and Accor and independent hotels around the world to gather accurate information about environmentally friendly practices and make it readily available to the general public. increase. Owners with eco-certifications and eco-friendly programs that travelers want to know can use their Google My Business account to add new eco-centric attributes to their business profile.

And Google is focusing on more than just hotel space, Travel + Leisure reported. We will also provide carbon emission quotes for each flight option to users searching for air travel. To do this, the company has just joined the global Travalyst coalition, with its founding partners Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Trip.com Group, Skyscanner and Visa already participating.

The Travalyst Initiative was created in 2019 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in response to public criticism by him and Megan Markles of the use of private planes. Google will work with the Union to help develop a standardized method for calculating carbon emissions for air travel, Holden said. This free open-impact model provides an industry framework for estimating emissions for a particular flight and sharing that information with potential travelers.

Holden explained that all these updates are part of a commitment over the next decade to invest in technologies that help partners and people around the world make sustainable choices.

