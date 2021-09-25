Three themes that drive emerging technological innovation





Bryan Burk

Innovation is an important factor in enabling competitive differentiation and a catalyst for transforming many industries. Breakthrough technologies are constantly emerging, making it difficult for even the most innovative organizations to catch up.

For example, take a look at non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. NFTs are unique blockchain-based digital assets that link to real-world assets such as digital art and music, as well as tokenized physical assets such as homes and cars. NFTs use an immutable public blockchain and had a total market valuation of over $ 300 million as of last month. This technology forms part of a whole new means of monetization and potentially a whole new digital ecosystem. That means business and technology leaders need to pay attention.

NFT is one of the additions to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021 and focuses on the 25 breakthrough technologies that will have the greatest impact on business and society in the next 2-10 years. This year’s technology is selected for potential transformational benefits and a wide range of potential impacts, and falls into three main themes: engineering confidence, accelerated growth, and sculpture of change.

Theme 1: Engineering Trust

In order for IT teams to effectively lead technology-enabled business transformation, they need to design a credible business core. Trust requires security and reliability, but it also needs to be built on reproducible, proven, scalable and innovative work practices. These practices establish a resilient core and foundation for IT to deliver business value.

For example, a real-time incident command center as a service enhances your organization’s situational awareness by fusing information from a variety of sources. Public security organizations usually have a more manual way to integrate databases, sensors, video, and communication systems for emergency command centers. However, the as-a-service offering simplifies the real-time capabilities of the command center. The first interest came from creating a next-generation real-time center to reduce crime. However, use cases are expanding to include wildfire management, natural disasters, special events, and pandemic responses.

The main challenge for this technology is the required amount of inter-ministerial cooperation. All this data (that is, databases, radio, IoT, mass notifications, license plate readers, geolocation tracking) is usually owned by separate entities. Nevertheless, the real-time incident command center as a service can improve emergency response.

Other technologies that fall into the Engineering Trust Bucket include sovereign cloud, homomorphic encryption, and data fabrics.

Theme 2: Accelerate growth

With a credible business core in place, IT leaders and CIOs need to focus on initiatives that drive the growth of their organization. This means balancing the desire for technology and business risk to make an organization’s growth goals achievable in the short term.

Consider a digital human, which is a digital twin representation of people. This technology offers licensed personas an opportunity to enable new sources of income. They appear as avatars, humanoid robots, or conversational user interfaces such as chatbots and smart speakers. These interactive AI-driven representations look like humans and behave like humans supported by a variety of technologies such as conversational UI, CGI, and 3D real-time autonomous animation.

There are many use cases for these humanoid technologies in personnel training, communication, healthcare and customer service. COVID-19 has enabled a no-touch experience, combating social isolation and boosting the potential of technology to provide care to the elderly. Digital Human appeared in feature films, performed at conferences, and acted as a brand influencer. In addition to immature technology, social obstacles and ethical concerns pose challenges for digital humans, but due to business implications and potential differentiation, some organizations are urged to pursue this technology. It has become.

Other new technologies for accelerating growth include multi-experience, industry cloud, and quantum machine learning (ML).

Theme 3: Changes in sculpture

Change is, of course, destructive. The key is to recognize the turmoil, adopt technology to shape the shift, and bring order to what would otherwise be confusing. To mitigate risk, you need to anticipate and influence change.

For example, artificial intelligence (PIAI) based on physical information is an AI that can build physically and scientifically sound AI models. PIAI is of particular interest as a more efficient option for modeling complex systems that are difficult to model at scale, such as climate and environmental issues.

Traditional digital AI models have limited adaptability because they cannot be generalized beyond trained data. PIAI creates a more reliable representation of contextual and physical products. COVID-19 highlights the vulnerabilities of a business model that is too vulnerable. PIAI creates a more flexible representation of the contexts and conditions under which the system operates, allowing developers to build more adaptable systems. You can also create more robust and adaptable business simulation systems. This increases reliability in a wide range of scenarios.

Other new technologies in this area include composable applications, composable networks, and influence engineering.

===

Brian Burke is Gartner, Inc. Research Vice President of Research, his main research focuses on trend spotting of emerging strategic technology trends. Gartner analysts add to new technology trends at the Gartner IT Symposium / Xpo2021, the world’s most important conference for CIOs and other IT executives, effectively held October 18-21 in the Americas. Present your insights.

