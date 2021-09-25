Google.org and Talking Points work together to support teachers and students





Heejae Lim & Fiona Yeung

Navigating the school system can be difficult. It’s even more difficult for parents who don’t speak English as their mother tongue. Family involvement helps. Family involvement (defined as family involvement in a child’s education) is a powerful and underutilized means of student success. No one knows this as well as Heejae Lim. Heejae, founder of TalkingPoints, leads the work of a technology non-profit organization that connects multilingual families and teachers through accessible technology.

In 2018, TalkingPoints received $ 1.5 million in funding from a team of Google.org and full-time Google.org fellows. One of these fellows was UX designer Fiona Yeung. By chatting with Heejae and Fiona, I was able to learn how to build a connection between family and educators.

Shannon Farley: Heejae and Fiona, you are both children of immigrants. What kind of experience do you grow up connecting you to the mission of Talking Points?

Heejae Lim: As a Korean immigrant, I grew up learning English as a second language and went to school with many immigrant friends. But there was an important difference between my experience and their experience. My mother spoke English and gave her voice and abilities related to my education. She helped me with my homework and understood what it meant when my school sent home a permit that required her signature.

This was not the case for my immigrant friends whose parents did not speak English. These companions struggled throughout the school. Some have dropped out. I realized that the difference in our orbits was not due to the intellectual gap, but to my mother’s involvement in my learning. And I knew that my experience wasn’t unique. We have seen a great opportunity to promote this effort for the millions of immigrant students and families left behind in our education system. And Talking Points was born.

Fiona Yong: I’m a first-generation Canadian with Asian parents, so I grew up speaking Chinese or English at home and English at school. Like countless families, we have experienced language disruptions that make it difficult to navigate the school system. Family stories are also my story, so I feel immeasurable connections and responsibilities to Talking Points’ mission to help families overcome this gap.

Farley: At TalkingPoints, we focused on family involvement, an important aspect of educational opportunities. Why did you choose that approach?

Lim: Studies show that family involvement can be twice as effective in predicting student success as family wealth levels. While family involvement can be transformative for students, migrant families face significant challenges in supporting their children’s learning. Barriers cover everything from language gaps to doing multiple jobs and being overwhelmed by the unfamiliar US school system. TalkingPoints has removed these barriers through accessible technology. Our goal is to unleash the potential for family involvement and, in doing so, unleash the potential for students across the country.

The TalkingPoints platform makes it easy for teachers and parents to communicate to support themselves … [+] Children to learn

Point of the story

Farley: You have been successful so far. Talking Points has reached over 3 million teachers and families. Can you talk about how you support them?

Lim: Thank you, Shannon! At TalkingPoints, we leverage the power of technology to build educator-family relationships in resource-poor communities. Our multilingual engagement platform connects families and teachers through two-way translated messages, notified by human translations and enhanced by artificial intelligence. That simple text message. Accessible technology is at the heart of our mission, so families can get started simply by accessing SMS.

Point of the story

Farley: Tell us more about how you’re using AI!

Lim: AI can be used to provide the highest quality contextual translations. In addition, we use AI to understand patterns of communication between families and teachers. These themes help identify relationship-building best practices.

Farley: Fiona, you joined the TalkingPoints team in a very unique way-as a Google.org Fellow. Through this program for Google employees, we promised Talking Points 6 months of free service. What did you work on?

Yeung: Working with Talking Points through a Google.org Fellowship was a great experience. As a UX designer, I was able to help TalkingPoints visually redesign and reimagine all three apps. From evolving communication apps to provide in-product support to designing new features for web apps, I was excited to make a significant contribution to the Talking Points platform.

More personally, it was very rewarding to use my design expertise to support my deeply caring mission. We were fortunate that Talking Points was able to make a real impact on the families we serve.

Farley: How was Heejae hosting a Google.org Fellow?

Lim: It was awesome. As a host organization, we were fortunate enough to leverage top talent within Google. Fellows brought a fresh perspective. They helped us make great strides towards our mission. And through collaboration with fellows, the Talking Points team gained valuable experience and knowledge.

Yeung: Since my fellowship, I’ve been in contact with the Talking Points team to help shape the UX process and onboard the team’s first UX adoption. I’m very excited to see what they achieve.

Farley: Education looks dramatically different after March 2020. How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your work at Talking Points?

Lim: The pandemic has widened the existing learning gap for underserved students. While at home, I saw a great opportunity to support students and teachers. As a result, we have scaled up to promote 100 million conversations between more than 3 million teachers and parents by the end of 2020. This impact greatly highlights the need for our work and Im is excited to continue accelerating our growth.

To date, TalkingPoints has facilitated more than 100 million conversations among more than 3 million people … [+] Teachers and parents

Point of the story

Farley: How will TalkingPoints (and the features we built together) affect them in the next school year and beyond?

Lim: Looking to the future, our team has valuable insights, innovations, and new technologies that have been created during more than a year of distance learning. When tackling the loss of student learning due to a pandemic collectively, family-school connections are key to helping students regain their lost lands. We are excited to lead this effort and continue to expand Talking Points to reach more families across the country.

Yeung: Reflecting what Heejae said, tools like Talking Points will become more important than ever as the world continues to move to remote and hybrid learning. I am very proud to be able to participate in this work. I can’t wait to support the Talking Points team for the next few years.

