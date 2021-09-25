How Workforce Tech Helps Employee Efficiency and Recruitment





Carrie Blair has been Allstate’s EVP and CHRO since October 2019. Over the past year, Allstate has focused on innovative technology experiences for its employees. Blair said he would work with the CIO and CFO to prioritize technology investments based on measurable results. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

It was easy for Carrie Blair to join Allstate as Chief Human Resources Officer in October 2019. After nearly 15 years in a talent position at a financial services company, she was ready to play a role in an iconic, purpose-oriented optimistic brand.

“I can’t think of any place I’ve traveled that someone hasn’t said.’Oh, they’re Good Hands people,’ Blair told the insider.

But she was also booming with the idea that Allstate clearly wants both consumers and employees to disrupt and transform the insurance industry. In general, insurance is lagging behind when it comes to innovation, but she explained that it is catching up rapidly. For example, Allstate is currently using telematics to assess driving behavior. A drone for investigating disasters. We also provide QuickFoto claims to allow customers to assess minor damage to their car insurance.

For Allstate employees, Blair’s challenge was how to proactively work on consumer products while prioritizing and implementing innovative consumer technology experiences for people in the company.

A new approach to technology and HR

“Recently, we’ve actually begun to look at the whole approach to technology and human resources,” she said. For example, in the past, companies may have purchased tools for talent acquisition and performance management, but they didn’t always work together or work well across the ecosystem.

Today, Allstate’s HR organization is working on deploying self-service tools for employees and managers and analytical tools that provide insights into work patterns for those that are frequently used or recurring. “Every week, you’ll see a view that appears in your personal inbox, how you spent last week, how much time you spent in meetings, how much time you spent collaborating, and how much time you spent concentrating and bowing. I see. Work, “she explained.

Another tool provides organizations with a complete picture of the enterprise to understand how and where people work. This will help inform you about real estate decisions in your new hybrid workplace. For example, the type and location of the collaboration room you need.

The company has also begun using a digital workspace called MURAL. The platform provides a shared digital canvas for visual collaboration and Zoom Rooms that use AI-driven face recognition technology to bring hybrid teams (including face-to-face teams) to Zoom meetings.

“This creates this level of competition, preventing face-to-face groups from simply talking to each other and allowing remote workers to fully attend meetings,” she said.

She explained that all of these tools are about testing and learning in the HR space on the latest technology trends, with a focus on investing in people.

“Human capital is always the most important thing,” she said. “After all, we don’t really produce anything. We provide services and solutions to people who depend on people.”

Innovation accelerated by a pandemic

The focus on innovation for employees was accelerated by the pandemic, Blair said, who began her role in all-state just six months after the COVID-19 shutdown began.

“Our IT team has invested in our technology stack for years, allowing 95% of people around the world to work from home within a few days,” she said. rice field. Only 20% of the all-state workforce worked in pre-pandemic homes, but she said that under the new hybrid workforce model, that number would permanently increase to over 70%.

“That’s why we’ve seen a huge increase in applications,” Blair said. “It’s a good thing that we no longer have to connect people to the office, as the variety of candidates applying for opportunities has increased by 30% and we are now able to enter new markets.” It also includes targeting hard-to-find tech talents in places like Miami where the state doesn’t physically exist, she explained.

Blair works closely with other C suite executives, such as the CIO and CFO, on innovation, especially changing the funding model for technology investments to focus on outcomes rather than the annual financial cycle. He added that he has cooperated.

“It will allow us to iterate and learn faster as we go,” she said. “You can also wear an Allstate hat and say,’What’s best for the company by looking over the entire system.'”

