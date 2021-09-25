



defense

House of Representatives passes version of NDAA in 2022 By Lauren C. Williams September 24, 2021

Note: This article was first published on FCW.com.

The House passed a $ 76.8 billion 2022 defense policy bill late Thursday with 316-113 votes-approving a $ 24 billion increase in top-line spending on the Biden administration’s budget-as the law advances. This is a move that has the potential to reduce controversy.

The bill’s passage rejects some provisions that limit military service from the sale of legacy platforms by the White House, expanding the military draft to include all Americans, improving software acquisition, and for Pentagon officials. Came after boasting important policy changes, including cyber education in the White House.

The bill also includes amendments introduced by Congressman Jim Langebin (DR.I.), who chairs the House Military Commission on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems. Security innovation.

“The United States is attracting and developing some of the brightest hearts in the world,” Langebin said. “But our restricted route to residence and citizenship drives this talent into the arm of the enemy, so we offer large research grants and rapid citizenship to seduce this talent. We are facing fierce competition with other countries. “

Another amendment is to create four key technology security centers through competitive grants from the Department of Homeland Security to universities, federal-funded R & D centers, or national laboratories. The center will focus on research on network technology, network industrial control systems, open source software, and critical federal software.

The Senate has not yet approved a version of the bill that must be passed, setting Pentagon policy priorities and approving spending restrictions. The Senate Military Commission passed a version of the bill in July. When the Senate passes the NDAA, the two chambers of commerce head to the meeting to make a difference between the bills.

About the author

Lauren C. Williams is a Senior Editor of FCW and Defense Systems, responsible for defense and cybersecurity.

Prior to joining FCW, he was a technical reporter for ThinkProgress, covering everything from internet culture to national security issues. In his past positions, Williams has covered health care, politics, and crime in various publications, including the Seattle Times.

Williams graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland College Park and a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from the University of Delaware. She can contact [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ lalaurenista.

Click here for a previous article by Wiliams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtontechnology.com/articles/2021/09/23/house-passes-ndaa.aspx

