Irish-led start-up with technology to break down plastic secures nearly $ 100 million in transactions





An Irish-led company with the ability to disassemble plastic packaging waste such as takeaway containers, disposable cups and diapers has a nearly $ 100 million contract with a Taiwanese company.

Irish Niall Dunne, CEO of London-based startup Polymateria, said the partnership with Formosa Plastics in Taiwan will be signed by the company with a major petrochemical manufacturer in the coming months. He said it was one of the multi-million dollar deals. Year.

Founded in 2015 and based at Imperial College London, Polymateria develops so-called biotransformation technology that can break down plastics into wax-like substances that are naturally digested by microbes. Did. Unlike other processes, products developed with Polymaterias solutions leave no microplastic.

The company mainly focuses on so-called transient plastics composed of waste such as carry bags and bubble wrap. These plastics are rarely recycled or disposed of in landfills. It accounts for almost one-third of all plastic produced, 80% of which is ultimately discharged into the ocean.

Niall Dunne, CEO of Polymateria

It is estimated that approximately 2.1 billion tonnes of transient plastics will be in circulation by 2050, and Dan said action is needed to ensure that they are as completely biodegradable in the natural environment as possible. I am.

The two companies do business with Formosa Plastics, the world’s fifth-largest chemical company in terms of sales, and expect their additives to be added to their products during the manufacturing process.

Disassemble

Dunne said plastics treated with Polymaterias additives can be decomposed in just 226 days for polyethylene-based products and 336 days for polypropylene products.

Having raised 15 million (17.5 million) in 110 million valuations last year, Polymateria is now aiming for 20 million Series B rounds valuing 200 million companies.

We aimed to focus on just a few major industry players, prepare for success, and help deliver that type of volume on the scale needed. Potential investors are primarily industries, and one or two funds could come along, he said.

Dan from Glénat Gary says there is no doubt that Polymateria will be a clean, high-tech unicorn. This is a status awarded to privately owned businesses over $ 1 billion.

Already thinking about series C and D, it’s very close to players like Jeffreys, an investment banking group. We have received a great deal of support, and in fact, he says the world needs to see businesses like us not only overcoming problems and solving them, but also being commercially successful. Said.

Earlier this year, Polymateria was named a technology pioneer in the 2021 World Economic Forum for its corporate contributions to the fight against plastic pollution. Dunne says he wants Polymateria to be a Tesla in the plastic sector.

innovation

He said the entire space is ripe for innovation, perhaps because the plastics industry isn’t under pressure like energy and transportation.

To be honest, it was probably after 2017 that David Attenborough really turned his attention to the effects of plastics in the ocean, forcing producers to do something concrete about it.

The reaction was mainly to chase the hanging fruit, such as recycled, and turn it into another material. But when plastic goes beyond their world into our environment, it’s set to address the bigger problem of being much harder to deal with, Dan said.

The reaction was mainly to chase the hanging fruit, such as recycled, and turn it into another material. But when plastic goes beyond their world into our environment, it's set to address the bigger problem of being much harder to deal with, Dan said.

