List of camera features in Google Pixel 6 leaked





There is no denying that Google is very enthusiastic about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 duo. The company released the device a few months before planning its release, and has already promoted Pixel 6 even before it released many of its specifications and features. XDA-Developers has published a list of features you can expect from the Pixel 6 Duo, but before that, let’s take a look at the camera hardware.

Most of what we know about Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cameras is the hardware side. The Pixel 6 will feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro will include the 48MP 4X telephoto periscope zoom camera, plus the latter two. The Pixel 6 Pro will show you an updated 12MP selfie camera.

Google’s new Pixel smartphone leverages unique image processing to enable new software features and improve image quality. XDA was able to discover some of these new features that weren’t previously seen on Pixel devices. These features are discovered through leaked internal builds of the Google Camera app (and from private sources) and may or may not reach the final retail unit.

Wide-angle front camera: Code point evidence shows that the Pixel 6 Pro (not the Pixel 6) has an ultra-wide-angle lens. According to XDA, “Our sources have confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro selfie camera offers two predefined zoom levels (0.7X and 1.0X).” Video Recording: Main The camera supports 4K video @ 60fps, but ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras are limited to 4K @ 30fps. Also, the maximum zoom level when recording at 4K / 60fps is 7x. On the other hand, recording at 4K or FHD @ 60fps allows up to 20x zoom. The same applies to still images. Manual White Balance: Google is working on adding this feature, but it may not be ready yet. XDA speculates that this is just a developer feature. This resonates with Google’s philosophy of keeping the camera app as simple as possible. Magic Eraser: The code named “Switzerland” is associated with a feature called Magic Eraser. This function is for the Pixel 6 series and may be accelerated by the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) of the Tensor Chip. It is speculated that you can easily remove objects and people from images. Blurred Face: This is a feature confirmed by Google. It works by capturing HDR frames from the main camera and at the same time using an ultra-wide camera to capture additional frames for the subject. The TPU then processes the details from both cameras to remove the facial blur that may have been captured while in motion. Sean Rock: This feature was recently associated with the codename “naruto”. Sean Rock may be related to AF / AE Lock, but the purpose is not yet clear. Bluetooth Microphone Support: Codenamed the feature: “sapphire” and the code suggest that the feature is coming, but the XDA sources couldn’t support it. Motion Blur: We suggest that new features allow users to add “creative blur effects to their photos” according to their code. “Nima’s Aesthetics: When Motion Photo is enabled, it seems to be related to Google’s” Top Shot “feature. This feature seems to be accelerated by the Tensor TPU. Baby Mode: This could be an auto-capture feature that recognizes and captures your baby. Toddlers in cute moments while they play and move around a lot.

Again, these features may or may not be built into the final Pixel 6 hardware. Check out the complete XDA report for a complete breakdown of each of these features and the lines of code found.

sauce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/list_of_google_pixel_6s_camera_features_leaked-news-51123.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos