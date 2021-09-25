Pueblo police use innovative technology to record body cameras





Pueblo, Colorado-All police officers in Pueblo are getting new guns, a holster technique that says they are up-and-coming.

The Pueblo Police Station (PPD) uses new technology to serve and protect. When the cop pulls the weapon, the equipment triggers the body camera to turn it on.

“Policemen can face something at any time, they may not be thinking of reacting and touching their body camera, they may just have to react to the threat. Be careful, that’s one less thing they have to think about, “said Corporal Jeff Ferney.

Cpl. Ferney is a firearms instructor who claims that sensors are some of the most innovative technologies on the market. PPD purchased 250 9mm Glock pistols, along with holsters, lights and magazines, for about $ 168,000. The money came from the Asset Forfeiture Fund, which was seized from the drug bust.

The body camera starts recording 30 seconds before the body camera notifies you that it is capturing. Recordings from body camera videos can be important evidence if the case is brought to justice.

“It goes in both directions to show why they are doing what they are doing and why they are doing what they are trained to do,” Cpl said. Fernie explained. “It captures the suspect and what they are doing. That’s what the cops are looking at. He or she may not be able to write it, but the body camera is exactly as it happened. Accurately capture. “

This new technology is intended to protect police officers when they do not have time to physically touch the body camera.

“When a cop is walking on the sidewalk, worrying about his work, not the phone, he either pulls a gun to protect himself or is based on training to protect someone else who has a gun coming out of his body. You will instantly face something that triggers him and the camera will turn on, “Cpl said. Ferney has been added.

So far, PPDs are fine with new technologies, but I don’t expect them to work perfectly every time. These guns are one less cost for PPD officers. Prior to this, officers had to buy their own guns for use at work.

