Apple raises concerns about removing Russian apps





Leading technology companies operating around the world have long promised to comply with local laws and protect their civil rights when doing business. These two objectives sometimes contradict each other.

It raised concerns when Apple and Google recently agreed to remove the app at the request of the Russian government. Companies seem to be more interested in making money than protecting democratic rights.

This app is called Smart Voting. This was a tool for organizing political opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the elections last weekend. The ban has been sharply criticized by supporters of free elections and democracy.

Natalia Krapiva belongs to Access Now, a free internet group. This is bad news for democracy and is being challenged all over the world. ” I hope other dictators will imitate Russian tactics. “

Technology companies that provide services such as search, social media, and apps have long been in conflict with less democratic countries. Apple, Google, and other big companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook have grown strongly over the last decade. However, many countries are also expanding their efforts to use that power for their own purposes.

Sascha Meinrath is a professor at Pennsylvania State University and studies online censorship. He said the act was a great symbol of political repression. He added that Google and Apple made it more likely that something similar would happen again.

Neither Apple nor Google responded to the Associated Press interview request.

Google has also denied access to the documentation on Google Docs, an online service that lists candidates supported by smart voting. YouTube has blocked a similar video.

One person who knew about the issue told AP that if Google failed to remove the app, it faced legal action by Russian authorities. Russian officials also threatened criminal accusations against individual employees, he said. The person also told AP that Russian police visited Google’s Moscow office last week and enforced a court order blocking the app.

Google’s own employees reportedly criticized the company’s decision to remove the app from employee bulletin boards.

Apple’s website has a “Human Rights Initiative,” but reading this statement carefully suggests that Apple will comply with the government in the event of a conflict between government legal orders and human rights.

… we respect the national law that the statement reads.

According to a recent report from an organization called Freedom House, global Internet freedom has declined for the fifth consecutive year. Internet freedom is increasingly threatened as more countries arrest Internet users for political speech.

The report found that at least 20 countries have stopped Internet access and 21 other countries have blocked access to social media.

Big tech companies generally agree to comply with government requirements to remove content in order to continue operating in these countries. Posts by people who deny the Holocaust are blocked because they are illegal in Germany and other European countries, for example. And in Russia, the opposition is censored.

The removal of the app has been widely criticized by Russian opposition politicians. Leonid Volkov is the chief adviser to the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He wrote on Facebook that the company succumbed to the Kremlin’s blackmail. One Navalny ally said on Twitter that a team of politicians are considering proceeding against the two companies.

A company may decide to suspend its business in Russia. Google made a similar decision when it removed the search engine from China in 2010. The Communist government has begun censoring YouTube search results and videos.

Kurt Opsahl is a lawyer for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group. He said that if you want to take a fundamental position on human rights and freedom of expression, there are some difficult choices you have to make when you should leave the market.

Russia is not the main market for Apple or Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Imdan Novak.

Michael Liedtke and Barbara Ortutay reported this story for the Associated Press. Dan Novak has adapted it to VOA Learning English. Susan Shand was the editor.

The words of this story

Objection n.Publicly oppose official opinions, decisions, or sets of beliefs

Tactical n.Actions or methods planned and used to achieve specific goals

Censorship Coordination A system or practice for censoring books, movies, letters, etc.

Blackmail n.A crime that threatens to give you secret information about someone unless the threatened person gives you money or does what you want

Principle adjustment Moral rules or beliefs that help you know what is right and what is wrong and influence your behavior

