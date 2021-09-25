Breakthrough joint surgery technology frees us from the dark ages





Monogram is currently running a crowdfunding campaign that is open to the public. Any stakeholder has the opportunity to own a share of innovative and personalized orthopedic care. For more information, please visit the Monogram website.

Newsweek recently described the fact that joint reconstruction techniques have remained unchanged for more than 50 years, given the sheer number of knee and hip replacements each year, in connection with a phenomenal failure rate and patient dissatisfaction. Is embarrassed. “

Nearly one million people in the United States receive these procedures each year, but 10% of all knees and 15% of all hips fail. Almost 36% of patients with total knee arthroplasty surveyed would not have had surgery if they knew that it had been done 10 years later. Complications can be painful and can last a lifetime. If the implant fails and needs to be corrected, the procedure can be very risky.

Why has this $ 19.6 billion market proved so slow to innovate when medical technology is advancing rapidly in many areas other than orthopedics? One possibility is lack of competition with startups. Currently, four companies dominate the multi-billion dollar joint reconstruction market, with a total knee share of 82%, with one of the top players accounting for 87% of orthopedic robotics prominent. Large, risk-averse conglomerates are not just designed for innovation. Monogram believes patients deserve 21st century orthopedic solutions to minimize risk and restore their quality of life.

Monogram is developing better ways by commercializing highly personalized joint implants that are unique to every patient and the first active robotic system to perform accurate bone amputations.

This innovative startup team of robotics and medical technology experts has joined forces to develop state-of-the-art solutions to this problem. They designed customized prosthetic implants via 3D printing and a surgical robot system that uses CT-based planning. They intend to completely transform the industry by significantly improving patient outcomes and ultimately providing people with state-of-the-art systems to bring them back to life.

How are you doing First, the patient undergoes a CT scan. The company then uses an AI algorithm to create a 3D representation of the patient’s unique bone structure. They use it to create patient-specific surgical plans and optimized 3D-printed titanium alloy press-fit implants. Unlike cement implants, which can crack or loosen over time, press-fit implants naturally fuse bone with the metal, creating a very stable environment. The surgeon uses Monogram’s precision surgical robot system to place the implant.

“The current goal is positive thinking and we are focusing on the long term. In the long term, innovative products that improve the lives of patients are of paramount importance to us.” Said CEO Ben Sexon.

Monogram’s comprehensive solution is the first in the orthopedic market. Current robot systems complement manual technology – implants can be inserted with either manual instruments or robots. Monogram wants to push the boundaries and become the first company to sell precision surgical robotic arms with 3D-printed patient-optimized implants. Crude and grumpy instruments have constrained our thinking about how implants work. 21st century tools will drive the future of implant design.

Fortunately, Monogram is already on the verge of catalyzing positive changes. They have achieved significant milestones to date, including building a team of 18 full-time employees with a 6,000-square-foot facility that includes a fully functional corpse and robotics laboratory. The company has applied for seven patents and has issued one.

They are on track to shift industry standards and make joint replacement less difficult for the millions of people who need them. The goal of Monogram is to improve patient outcomes, use technology to mitigate risk, and enable people to return to their daily lives and maximize their lives.

It’s not easy for large existing companies to disrupt this market. Competition is well established, but Monogram management believes that differentiation and innovation will win the day if technology strategy can be implemented. Ultimately, the company believes patients are of better value. Monogram hopes to accelerate the pace of progress in orthopedic medicine, driven by a lasting passion for recovering patient outcomes.

We live in an incredible era of innovation-it’s time to take advantage of this advance for stagnant markets like orthopedics. The Monogram team has been dedicated to making this change possible.

Join the joint replacement revolution. Visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

This RegA + offering is provided through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid and carries a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment. For more information on this offering, see Monogram Orthopedics Offering Circular and the risks associated with this offering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90678220/monogram-is-solving-real-problems-like-helping-people-walk-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos