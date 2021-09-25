Surface Duo 2 launch, Nokia G50 release, Google foldable Pixel





Looking back at the seven-day news and headlines across the Android world, this week’s Android Circuit includes Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2, comparing the Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the new Pixel 6, Google’s. I found a foldable Pixel, Nokia. Launch of G50, approach of Oppo and OnePlus, charging of EU USB-C charger.

The Android Circuit is here to remind you of some of the many things that happened around Android last week (and you can find a weekly Apple News Digest here).

Microsofts Second Take On the Surface Duo

As part of the Surface launch event, Microsoft has released a second Surface device with Android. Surface Duo 2 has practiced many of the first Duo lessons. This expands the ecosystem of apps that work in a duo with specifications that match today’s premium handset, a rugged 3-lens main camera, and a foldable or split window orientation.

“One of the advantages of the Surface Duo 2 over the original is the growing acceptance of mobile devices with different styles of screens. While a single glass remains mainstream, this year’s Galaxy Z The rise of foldable devices such as the Fold 3 has opened up the midst of consumers and developers to a variety of screen options and powers. As it grows, so does Duo 2 (and Duo) compatible apps. To do.”

(Forbes).

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft Press

Comparison of Duo 2 and Fold 3

The obvious touchpoint on the Surface Duo 2 is the range of current foldable devices. The SamMobile team did just that with the first impression of Duo 2. How does it compare to the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3?

“We still don’t know if this new vision for mobile will help us succeed. The challenge now is for Samsung to tightly embrace the foldable market. The Surface Duo 2 may be a more impressive upgrade than its predecessor. But far from the threat of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. “

(Sam Mobile).

Find your pixel in a haystack

Prior to the full launch of the Pixel, Google’s mobile phones that appeared on the FCC website were hit by a snowstorm, with different mobile phones, different levels of 5G support, and different variations for Wi-Fi support. Ryne Hagar looked at the numbers to see what was happening.

“A pile of new Google devices has just hit the FCC. The details included are probably Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro versions. All are” phones “according to the FCC, and some models are mmWave. Is installed. 5G is paired with Wi-Fi 6E support, but other models support sub 6 GHz 5G and 6E. “

(Android police).

Google’s next smartphone story unfolds

The upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may not be the only smartphones Google will offer by the end of 2021. The idea of ​​two foldable devices that follow the same style as Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip has been around for some time. However, it is gaining momentum in the usual places where something is coming.

“Two big foldable styles of Samsung, Google version of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phone. Google’s Galaxy Fold device phone that opens on a big screen tablet has long been rumored with the code name” Passport “. The device opened a display up to 7.6 inches (same as the Fold 3) and found some “passport” references in the Android codebase. “

(Ars Technica).

HMD Global Announces Nokia G50

At 199 in the UK, HMD Globals’ new 5G is the cheapest mobile phone on the market. The latest product in the G series, the G50, also comes with a large 6.8-inch screen, a 5000 Mac battery, and a SnapDragon 480.

“On the back of an affordable Android smartphone, there’s a triple camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is as fast as 18W. It’s a large 5,000mah battery that supports charging. HMD Global claims that the G50 can easily withstand up to two days between charges. “

(Android Central).

Oppo and OnePlus are approaching

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau attended the OnePlus forum this week to talk about OnePlus 2.0 and the work being done to integrate the brand under Oppo. The integration of OxygenOS and ColorOS, providing more shared resources and increasing synergies in the product line has taken the original OnePlus vision a step forward.

“Lau claims that the Oxygen OS exists by name alone or will be replaced by an unnamed integrated operating system on both OnePlus and Oppo phones. OnePlus and Oppo’s former separate engineering And the development team is now fully integrated. Needless to say, the only non-integrated team is PR, and PR will continue to work individually for each brand. “

(Android Authority).

And finally…

The European Commission has proposed a new rule that various electronic devices, including smartphones, must be equipped with a USB-C port for charging. This is to reduce eWaste by standardizing cables and adapters used throughout the EU. Android users shouldn’t see much of a practical difference, but it’s different from the widespread adoption of existing ones. However, micro USB should be phased out from the rule path.

“The changes apply to the charging port on the device itself, but the end of the cable that connects to the plug may be USB-C or USB-A. The charger sold with the mobile phone in the European Union in 2018. About half of them are USB micro-B connectors, 29% are USB C connectors, and 21% are Lightning connectors, compared to a 2019 Commission Impact Assessment Survey. “

Curiously, Apple, one of the few companies with its own charging and I / O ports, is causing a bit of confusion.

(BBC News).

The Android Circuit collects news from the Android world at Forbes every weekend.

