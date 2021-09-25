Currently the best-selling Sony PlayStation 5 games – WCCO





It may not be the best-selling console in the United States, but the Sony PlayStation 5 is probably the most popular. Even now, more than a year after the PS5 went on sale, there is still a shortage of consoles. You can’t step into your local Wal-Mart or Best Buy and expect it to be on the shelves. The console is only available in short, infrequently announced replenishment burst stores.

Of course, part of the problem was the global shortage of semiconductors. But another big part of the equation is high demand. There are many great and compelling titles to play on Sony PlayStation 5, but more will be coming soon. There are also some of the best-selling PS4 titles available for PS5, enhanced with improved graphics, tactile feedback, faster loading times, and more.

Don’t have a Sony PlayStation 5 yet? Use the buttons below to check your Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy inventory, then check out the most popular games on that platform.

Sony PlayStation 5

Below are 10 of the best-selling PlayStation 5 games currently on Amazon. Can’t get PlayStation 5? Good news: Many of these titles are available on Sony PlayStation 4 and come with the option to upgrade the titles to PS5 later.

Horizontal Forbidden West Launch Edition (pre-order)

The long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, continues the story of Huntless’s Alloy as it explores the apocalyptic California, Utah, and Nevada in the 31st century. .. Players encounter new threats as they explore the open world and visit recognizable landmarks.

The game will be released on February 18, 2022. Pre-orders are currently being accepted.

Holizon Forbidden West, PS5 (pre-order), $ 70

Tales of Arise (pre-order)

“Tales of Arise,” which will appear on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 10, is the latest in Bandai Namco’s “Tales of” series. In an anime-style action RPG, players explore two planets. One has quietly plundered the other for centuries. Through the eyes of two people born in these worlds.

Tales of Arise, PS5 (pre-order), $ 60

NBA 2K22 (pre-order)

It’s been over a month since the 2021-22 NBA season started. So it’s time for 2K Games to release a new NBA 2K basketball game. The NBA 2K22, released on September 10, features a “My Career” mode. This mode guides players to the NBA or WNBA in a variety of ways, based on their choices in the game.

NBA 2K22, PS5 (pre-order), $ 70

Demon’s Soul

The first game in the “Souls” series, “Demon’s Souls,” has been remade for the PlayStation 5 and has its brutal and unforgiving level of difficulty. Comicbook.com rated “new paint, better sound, new features” in 5 out of 5 reviews of “Demon’s Souls” and calls it the only way to play the game.

Demon’s Souls, PS5, $ 45 (reduced from $ 70)

Assassin’s Creed Valhara

The latest in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhara (2020), is a historically affected conflict between the Kingdom of Viking and the Kingdom of Anglo-Saxon, primarily between 872 and 878 AD. Was set to. The latest major update (1.3.1) of the game, released on Tuesday, includes new abilities, new weapons, and a new “Nightmare” difficulty mode.

Buy it now for $ 25 on Amazon for more than half the price.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara, PS5, $ 25 (reduced from $ 60)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition

Go, Peter Parker: Miles Morales is ready for prime time to fight crime. Rollin Bishop on Comicbook.com states that action games are best experienced on the PlayStation 5. “It’s really magnificent to wield New York City’s digital recreation on the PS5, and the game’s performance mode really bears its name.”

Buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition now on Amazon for a $ 20 discount.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition, PS5, $ 30 (reduced from $ 50)

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment

The latest game from Insomniac Games’ popular franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is set in two different worlds. Another dimension that one player is familiar with and the hero’s ratchet is down-on-her instead. A lucky heroine called a rivet who has never teamed up with an ally like a crank. The game introduces a new mechanism that allows players to navigate the interdimensional portal in real time.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment, PS5, $ 60 (reduced from $ 70)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (pre-order)

The latest in the award-winning Call of Duty series places players in the midst of major World War II battles, either alone or in multiplayer mode, on the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, North Africa and the Pacific. To do. And before you ask, yes: of course there is a “zombie” mode. The Activision title was released on November 5th and is currently available for pre-order.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (pre-order) $ 70

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Set in the 13th century, a true event-inspired player in this massive open-world game fights to free Tsushima Island from Mongolian POWs. The 4.9-star Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut offers a new chapter for exploring a whole new island. This is another hostile to the samurai hero.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS5, $ 67

Marvel Avengers

“Marvel’s Avengers” is set in another universe where the world is at stake and the Avengers have disbanded. This game offers two different experiences. A single-player story mode that focuses on Kamala Khan’s efforts to reunite heroes, and a live multiplayer mode full of bad guys to fight friends.

Marvel’s Avengers, PS5, $ 20 (reduced from $ 40)

