



Whether you’re just starting your business online or have been doing it for a while, Google AdSense is the most popular advertising network around and the best way to monetize your traffic with display advertising. The ad network offers a wide range of ad units for multiple platforms and devices, with optimization tools.

You don’t want to apply for and reject your AdSense account because you didn’t follow the instructions correctly or comply with the policy. This guide will walk you through and approve how to apply for an account after 2019.

Requirements

Google takes the quality of its advertising network seriously. They are very strict about the requirements, rules and regulations you need to follow. Below are the requirements you must comply with before signing up for AdSense.

Must be at least 18 years old. You need an active Gmail account that isn’t linked to your AdSense account. You must have a website, which must meet all of Google’s Terms of Service.

For more information on Google policies, please visit https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/48182.

Professional tips from Monetize More

The following tips aren’t written in stone, but I think they’re more likely to be accepted by AdSense.

Your website must be at least 3 months old. You need to publish at least 30 articles that are unique and valuable to your readers. There is no minimum amount of traffic required, but the more it is, the better.How does payment work?

There is a minimum threshold of $ 100 that you need to earn on advertising revenue before you can get paid. Also note that Google is subject to a net 30 payment terms. For example, if you earn advertising revenue in September, you’ll receive your revenue in the first week of November, 30 days after the end of the billing month.

Step-by-step: How to apply for an AdSense account

Start by visiting this AdSense website: https: //www.google.com/adsense/start

On the same page[サインイン]Click to go to the page where you need to sign in to your Gmail account. After entering your email address and password,[次へ]Click the button.

Then go to the page where you will see the following message, as shown in the screenshot below. Click Sign Up to sign up for your AdSense account.

Next, you need to enter all the details, such as your website and email address. You can also opt in for customized help and performance suggestions from AdSense. The screen looks like this:

On the next page, you’ll receive instructions for connecting your website to AdSense. AdSense provides code snippets that you need to add to your site.

section. They will also give you specific instructions on how to do so when you have a WordPress site. After inserting the code into your site, click the submit button.

The website is now visible to the Google AdSense team. Make sure you keep your code snippet published on your site until AdSense responds. It can take a few days to up to two weeks for a reply from the AdSense team. Once you start generating traffic, be sure to check out the Google AdSense course to find a way to optimize your ads like a pro.

How to log in to Google AdSense

It feels great if your account is approved and you can make money with ads! However, people often have trouble finding the Google AdSense login page. Just go to the same URL you used to register your account: https: //www.google.com/adsense/start/. Now, instead of clicking the Start button, click Sign In.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Google AdSense free?

Yes, you can join Google AdSense for free.

How do I fully approve my AdSense account?

1. Make sure your site complies with the AdSense program policy. You must be at least 18 years old and have an active Gmail account that isn’t linked to your AdSense account. 2. If you have more than 30 articles and traffic on your site more than 3 months ago, your chances are higher. 3. Sign up for your AdSense account at //www.google.com/adsense/start. 4. Add the AdSense code to your website. 5. Wait a few days, and in some cases up to 2 weeks, for approval.

How long does it take for my AdSense account to be approved?

The time it takes to be approved varies. Approval can usually take up to 2 weeks, although it can take up to 24-48 hours.

How do I know if my AdSense is approved?

You can check if your AdSense account is approved by logging in to the AdSense dashboard. Next, you’ll see statistics about the ads that appear on your site.

Why do I need an AdSense account?

AdSense is one of the world’s top ad networks, allowing publishers to monetize website traffic with display ads and ads from the AdSense ad network.

Conclusion

I have! Applying for an AdSense account is not rocket science. Follow the instructions provided. Then you’ll be ready to use AdSense right away. Sign up for a starter account with Monetize More now to help optimize your advertising revenue and access Google Ad Exchange, the premium version of AdSense.

