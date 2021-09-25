Four principles for technology design, development, governance, and use





Quad countries (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States) assert that the way technology is designed, developed, managed, and used should be shaped by our shared democratic values ​​and respect for global human rights. I am. Technology needs to make citizens’ lives safer, more prosperous and rewarding, and address some of the world’s biggest common challenges, including equitable growth, climate change, energy security and pandemic diseases. .. We are committed to fostering an open, accessible and secure technology ecosystem based on mutual trust and trust, and welcome all countries to support the following principles:

Supports universal values.

We are important to bring concrete benefits to society, developed through a multi-stakeholder approach that is adaptive, dynamic and in line with universal values, such as freedom of expression and respect for privacy. We are working on the development of new technology at. Technology design, development, governance, and usage that promotes our common values ​​such as individual autonomy, agency, and dignity. Technology design, development, governance, and use must be a fair and comprehensive process that does not involve unfair discriminatory behavior and does not result. Technology is to disseminate malicious activities such as authoritarian surveillance and oppression, terrorist purposes, or disinformation.

Build trust, integrity, and resilience.

A technology ecosystem built on trust, integrity and resilience drives innovation. It supports openness and interoperability, enables collaboration, and welcomes innovators of diverse gender, race, ethnicity, size, structure and age. Technology suppliers, vendors and distributors expect to create and maintain secure systems, be reliable, transparent and responsible for their implementation. Technology developers also need to incorporate a safety and design security approach so that robust safety and security practices are part of the technology development process. The illegal transfer or theft of technology is a common challenge that undermines the very foundation of global technology development and must be addressed. A resilient, diverse and secure technology supply chain for hardware, software and services is essential to our common national interest. Close cooperation in the supply chain with allies and partners who share our values ​​enhances our safety and prosperity and our ability to respond to international disasters and emergencies.

Promote sound competition and international cooperation to advance the frontier of science and technology.

Fair and open markets are the basis of innovation and inclusive prosperity. With the help of transparent, award-winning state incentives, we support free and fair market competition for the best technology solutions to succeed. New market entrants, including start-ups, enhance innovation, resilience and sustainability. We recognize and acknowledge the importance of an industry-led, consensus-based, multi-stakeholder approach to international standard development that promotes interoperability, compatibility and inclusiveness. While protecting the security of research, we are also working to reduce barriers to sharing research project data and knowledge and promote innovation. We are also working to enhance science and technology collaboration by facilitating the exchange of researchers and the transfer of highly skilled personnel. Shared R & D agenda, promote common values, promote workforce diversity and education, including joint projects and capacity building, where possible, in line with basic scientific principles increase. We will continue to monitor future trends to respond to changes in the global economy and innovation processes. We take the opportunity to advance technology to address many of our common goals, including security and resilience, sustainability, financial inclusion, health and well-being. We are committed to accelerating economic progress and promoting technological development that meets the needs of all citizens.

Guided by these principles, we welcome all countries to join us in pursuing this common vision for technology.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/09/24/quad-principles-on-technology-design-development-governance-and-use/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos