TMMWV celebrated its 25th anniversary with the production of approximately 20 million powertrains.Advanced manufacturing that leads to innovation and future production





West Virginia University of Technology Grants $ 189,000 for After-School Computer Science Program in Junior High Schools in Four County

Buffalo, West Virginia, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Toyota Manufacturing West Virginia (TMMWV) celebrates the 25th anniversary of engine and transmission manufacturing, and the excitement of the next quarter century and the plant is It contributes to Toyota’s “Mobility for All” mission.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia celebrates 25th anniversary of engine and transmission manufacturing

“The future of this plant is endless,” said Srini Matam, president of TMMWV. “We are in a good position for the next 25 years, led by innovation and advanced manufacturing. We continue to build more efficient engines and transmissions and are deeply involved in hybrid technology and robotics. . “

Located in the Buffalo, West Virginia countryside, the plant has grown and expanded over the last 25 years while supporting Toyota’s global mission of “bringing joy and freedom of movement to all.” ..

Since 1996, it is the only Toyota plant in North America that has produced approximately 20 million powertrains for both engines and transmissions.

The only Toyota plant in North America that produces hybrid transaxles (for Sienna and Highlander).

The only Toyota plant in the world to produce this stable engine under one roof: ZR 1.8 liter 4-cylinder, GR VG 3.5 liter, TNGA 2.5 liter 4-cylinder.

Since its inception, TMMWV has had 11 extensions.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Toyota USA Foundation has awarded West Virginia University of Technology a grant of $ 189,000. The grant supports a new after-school computer science program for middle schools in four counties in West Virginia (Patnam, Kanawha, Fayette, and Raleigh).

“This is an investment in our future,” said Carolyn Long, president of the WVU Tech campus. “This program helps young people find future opportunities and provide tools to pursue their interests in robotics, cybersecurity, game development, and more. We hope this will be a model program that spans the state. hoping.”

The story continues

Shamaya Morris, TMMWV’s production group leader, said this was a wise investment in the future.

“The first thing I tell people is that Toyota West Virginia is an advanced manufacturing facility. We program and set up robots to avoid people, and the movement of lifting and repeating heavy objects. It reduces the burden. It keeps the team members on the floor safe. It uses the brown behind the robot, but it requires the brain and cognitive ability of the team members. “

Meanwhile, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice points out Toyota’s sustainability and overall investment in Mountain Province.

“I couldn’t thank the great people at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia for all the goodness they have brought to the city and state of Buffalo over the last 25 years,” said Governor Justice. “Their commitment to our community and people was clear. Toyota is a great partner in our great state and a brilliant example of how global companies can truly thrive in West Virginia. In the quarter. Congratulate them on a century of success and hope they will be at their best in the coming years and decades. “

For Matum, the lowest common denominator of plant success is a team of 2,000 members.

“The ability of our employees to coordinate and learn new advanced manufacturing principles is incredible. The best engines, transmissions, with a huge number of individuals from the staff on the line to the engineers and all over the place. , The world’s transaxle. “

And for Jacob Plasters, Senior Engineering Manager, what makes TMMWV attractive is the ability to open up your own personal niche.

“For those who graduate from high school or college and get a job, my advice is to find your passion. I can follow my passion to be able to work as a team, but also continuous improvement There are routinely part of the Toyota Way. I have a very fulfilling career. At Toyota West Virginia, we are moving forward together. “

Media Contact GeorgeGannon304-593-8096

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been part of the U.S. cultural structure for over 60 years and has been committed to promoting sustainable next-generation mobility through approximately 1,500 retailers in addition to the Toyota and Lexus brands. increase.

Toyota has built an incredible value chain and employs more than 36,000 people directly in the United States. The company has contributed to the world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than 30 million vehicles and trucks at 10 manufacturing plants, including a joint venture in Alabama. Production will begin in 2021.

To inspire the next generation in careers in STEM-based areas, including mobility, Toyota has launched a virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and the opportunity to visit many manufacturing facilities in the United States. Provided. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum by Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, please visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

(PRNewsfoto / Toyota Motor North America)

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmmwv-celebrates-25-years-nearly-20-million-powertrains-built-innovation -advanced-manufacturing-to-guide-future -Production-301384577.html

Source Toyota Motor North America

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tmmwv-celebrates-25-years-nearly-140000939.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos