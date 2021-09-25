



Gamedec FLT Free Download PC Game setup in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Gamedec FLT PC Game 2021 Overview Gamedec is a single-player non-combat Cyberpunk isometric RPG. You are a game investigator, solving crimes within virtual worlds. Use your wits to gather information from witnesses and suspects, learn the depths of deceptive schemes, save lives, and investigate the extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants. The game is constantly adapting to your choices and you are never in control – you are the sum of your choices. Welcome to Warsaw in the 22nd century. The technology of the future is so sophisticated that the terms “real” are relative and “life” and “death” have many meanings. Virtual worlds raise the problems of human nature: lust, laziness, envy, and pride. The inhabitants of virtual game worlds need specialists – Gamedecs – private investigators with experience in those worlds who work to discover the secrets and explore the mechanisms hidden in those facts in exchange for your clients. you are one of them. You are Gamedec. Gamedec emulates the nature of tabletop RPGs by focusing on character development through decision making. Gather aspects and create your own unique set of professions that will allow you to lead investigations in a way that suits your style. Discover extraordinary relationships between virtual worlds and their inhabitants thanks to the information collected in the manuscript. As in classic board game RPGs, you are given the freedom to approach situations from multiple angles rather than impose a single solution – the choice is yours.

General Gamedec Features:

* Interact with NPCs to gather information and access various dialogue options depending on your choices, career developed and knowledge gained. * Visit many virtual worlds – from the devious farm-like environment, through dark, dark cybernetic realities to fantasy-based worlds. * Use your law and conclusion manuscript to decipher facts and evidence to end the case. Find your answer and respond according to your morals, integrity, or just a sense of poetic justice. It matches your playing style. Develop your Gamedec through your decisions, choices and actions. * Meet different characters in both Realium and Virtualium that can be friendly or hostile – depending on your decisions throughout the game.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains images of violence, bad language, and partial nudity.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: FLTGame File Name: Gamedec_FLT.zip Game Download Size: 6.7 GBMD5SUM: 6c3d4dc8a999f872f60038cfafb273d4 Gamed System Requirements

Before you start Gamedec FLT Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8140 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9270 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 17 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 * DirectX: v11 * Storage : 17 GB available space

Gamedec FLT Free Download

Click on below button to start Gamedec FLT. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

