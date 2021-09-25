Xi calls for global science and technology innovation cooperation at the opening of the Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum in 2021





“It is more essential than ever for all countries to strengthen the openness and cooperation of science and technology and to seek approaches and means to tackle important global issues through collaborative efforts for science and technology innovation. All nations face solidarity. They are a common challenge of the times and jointly promote the lofty causes of human peace and development. “

“China attaches great importance to science and technology innovation, and is working on global cooperation in this regard. In the future, we will take a more open stance, strengthen international science and technology exchanges, and actively promote global innovation networks. Engage, promote the commercialization of research results, foster new impetus for economic development, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, build a prestigious innovation ecosystem, and perpetuate the concept of science and technology “To achieve the ultimate goal of improving global science and technology governance and improving human well-being,” Xi said.

“Zhongguancun is China’s first national pilot zone for independent innovation. The Zhongguancun Forum is a national-level platform for international science and technology exchange and cooperation. In China, Zhongguancun is a new reform. To help accelerate the building of world-class science-Tech Park, and forum participants who make new contributions to global science and technology innovation and cooperation, will help global science and technology innovation. And a community that shares the future of mankind. “

This year’s forum will be held from September 24th to 28th. Under the theme of “Intelligence, Health, Carbon Neutral”, it aims to show China’s determination to promote science and technology development, build ecological civilization, and strengthen international cooperation in climate change.

Link: https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = ftSujLjG0sc

Source CCTV +

