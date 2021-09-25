KSUM announces IPL2021 to boost innovation, technology and entrepreneurship





Kochi: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a novel initiative as part of its flagship product, the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Center) program.

Named the Innovator Premier League (IPL) 2021, the initiative follows Prime Minister Pinaraien Bijayan’s announcement of an innovation challenge last weekend when opening a digital hub at KSUM’s integrated startup complex in Calamasary. Was done.

The league, which began on September 18, will witness activities in three different areas: innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, according to a release released by the Startup Mission.

“Over four months, IPL will take up challenges in addition to hackathons, ideathons, innovation fairs, startup bootcamps, iTalks, etc. With IPL, KSUM will be 1,000 talented student innovators from Kerala. We help you identify and nurture and build your business based on their ideas. “

Participating student innovators and IEDCs will earn Innovation Rewards points for use at the IEDC Summit in January next year.

The 100 best innovators and 100 top innovators selected through this 4-month IPL will receive innovation grants.

KSUM supports 1,000 of the best innovators through mentoring, connecting incubation businesses and funding the top 100 innovators, KSUM said.

Separately, the 100 best innovator products will be on display at the IEDC Summit.

IPL aims to bring IEDC awareness and sensitization, encourage student activities, build a competitive entrepreneurial spirit among innovators, and create a stronger pipeline of startups. increase.

“IPL hosts contests for students and other talents at educational institutions, first at the university level and then at the regional level. These are the three main pillars of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. The league tournament will be held on a scale that can be used by educational institutions and students. Earn points by implementing patents in boot camps, workshops, entrepreneurs, and various categories. ” ..

The IPL is scheduled to end on December 30, this year, and a small number of winners will be able to get in touch with business tycoons and ecosystem enablers at the next IEDC Summit.

Founded in 2006, KSUM is a state node agency for entrepreneurship and incubation activities, designated to establish and operate the Technology Innovation Zone primarily as a global innovation incubator hub in various technology sectors. It has been.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2021/09/25/kerala-startup-mission-innovators-premier-league.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos