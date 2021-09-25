Collaboration in the gig economy





September 24, 2021

From putting workers in the driver’s seat to speeding up the use of technology, pandemics have made a big difference and the world is unlikely to return to its former state. These are comments from next-generation innovations at the Gig Economy CEO panel on Thursday at the Dispatching Industry Analyst Collaboration at the Gig Economy Conference in Phoenix this week.

Panelist Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited, said he would lose if he didn’t deal with individuals.

Workers are now the foundation of power and its seller’s market, Akeroyd told the audience. It’s no longer about FTE, it’s about managing a portfolio of talent.

Panelist Alan Braynin, CEO and president of Aya Healthcare, a health care dispatch company, said things are in circulation. Future recessions could bring the table back in favor of client companies, and labor ecosystem companies such as dispatched labor companies need to continue to focus on both workers and clients.

According to Braynin, the dispatching company has a total of three clients. Client companies, candidates, and employees within the company.

Panel moderator Barry Asin, president of SIA, asked panelists about the role of pandemics in accelerating technology-driven change.

Braynin said his company received thousands of orders from medical professionals at the start of Covid-19. Prior to the pandemic, there was an online platform in test mode, but the order number required exiting test mode to meet demand.

Panelist Traci Fiatte, CEO of Randstad’s professional and commercial staff, said the pandemic absolutely forced him to do things faster than expected.

She also talked about the importance of having a positive experience for workers and client companies, especially given the possible specific ambivalence of the industry from people outside the industry.

It was a grudge buy, Fiat said. If customers can find their own talent without the dispatching industry, they will. If the talent can find a job for themselves, they will.

Fred Goff, CEO of Jobcase, a networking site for blue-collar workers, said one of the changes caused by the pandemic was the acceleration of inequality.

According to Goff, there was a front row seat for the real difficulties of the last half of last year.

Blue-collar workers were unable to work from home and had to understand childcare while the school was closed. And there was uncertainty about safety nets such as unemployment and eviction protection. On the positive side, he said, workers were more committed to using the latest technology.

PRO Unlimiteds Akeroyd said we are at an inflection point now and executives need to be constantly aware of the different technologies currently being deployed.

