Air purifier and essential oil diffuser

If something goes wrong with the air in your home, it’s usually easy to tell. Perhaps you’ve detected a musk scent, a smoky scent, or something just smelling. Whatever the cause, if you imagine a homely atmosphere, it’s much more likely that clean air and a fresh scent will come to your mind, rather than a moist scent or a layer of dust.

Therefore, it is not surprising that air purifiers and essential oil diffusers are staple foods. After all, the promise of a freshly scented room and the clean air in your lungs is very attractive.

For those who don’t yet know the difference between an air purifier and an essential oil diffuser, the latter is a device filled with essential oils such as lavender, tea tree and eucalyptus. Basically, the oil diffuser releases a scented mist into the space and helps to hide the prolonged odor.

Therefore, the air purifier captures allergens in the air, but uses an oil diffuser to create the scent. However, we’ll talk more about this later. Here’s how to tell the exact difference between the two and why they don’t really have much in common.

Air Purifiers and Essential Oil Diffusers: What Do They Do?

Comparing air purifiers with essential oil diffusers, it’s easy to see that they perform very different functions. Many allergic patients use air purifiers to trap allergens such as dust, pollen, and pet dander. Air purifiers can reduce the severity of allergic symptoms by capturing allergens before they arrive, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains.

Essential oil diffusers, on the other hand, have nothing to do with improving air quality and creating a pleasant scent. The device splits a mist made of water and essential oils.

You don’t have to look far to see others praise the virtues of aromatherapy. People tend to describe essential oils as “relaxing.” This is due to the fact that odors send powerful signals to our brains, evoke positive memories and uplifting, according to Well Living Lab’s research on how indoor environments affect human health. It may be caused. happiness.

There are different types of diffusers. First, there is the ultrasonic diffuser. It emits fine particles as mist, thanks to the vibrations caused by the electron frequencies. These are suitable for small and medium-sized spaces and can be attached to air ducts to cover more ground, adds Well Living Labs.

Next, there is a spray diffuser suitable for strong scents, but due to the glass design, it is a little fragile and easy to maintain. When parked on a tabletop, it emits a fine mist that evaporates and turns into a gas. According to Well Living Lab, the scent of small to medium spaces is also sufficient. Other diffusers use heat rather than vibration to evaporate the oil. This is the case for steam diffusers, candle diffusers, and hot plate diffusers.

Air Purifiers and Essential Oil Diffusers: How They Affect Air Quality

Of course, air purifiers are all about air quality, and those with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can capture up to 99.97% of fine particles of at least 0.3 microns. This includes dust, mold, pollen and bacteria, the EPA explains. Air purifiers are one of its elements when combined with other front-line pollutant removal methods such as ventilation and source control.

With the Essential Oil Diffuser, something completely different happens in the air. A study published in the Atmospheric Environment Journal on the effects of essential oil evaporation on indoor air quality found that indoor levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) increased after evaporation of lavender, eucalyptus, and tea trees. rice field.

However, according to a physician in internal medicine, Dr. Brentbauer, aromatherapy has several advantages. Bauer points out studies showing that aromatherapy can relieve anxiety and depression, improve sleep quality, and improve quality of life for chronic illnesses. This is because when essential oils are released and detected by nasal receptors, signals are emitted around the human nervous system and limbic system, agitating reactions in the areas of the brain that handle emotions.

Air purifier and essential oil diffuser: Can you combine the two?

Air purifiers and essential oil diffusers are far apart, but nowadays, devices that combine the two are available. As a result, air purifiers work hard to extract contaminants and make breathing easier, but with just a few drops of essential oil, you can infuse a pleasant scent into your home.

Of course, you can do it yourself by purchasing one for each. However, if you are concerned about the VOCs released by essential oils, do not expect the air purifier to cancel them, even with HEPA filters. According to the EPA, activated carbon filters or thick absorption filters explicitly made to capture and remove gas are more effective at eradicating VOCs.

