Weekly Bite | Airbus Electric Air Taxi, Google Meeting Function, etc.





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

Airbus electric air taxi

Airbus, a European aerospace company, is developing a new fully electric air taxi to carry up to four passengers in an urban environment. CityAirbus NextGen will be equipped with fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electric propellers as part of a uniquely designed distributed propulsion system. Air taxis have been developed to fly within 80 km and reach cruising speeds of 120 kmph. As Airbus is being developed for the emerging urban air mobility market, we are committed to maintaining vehicle noise levels below 65 dB (A) on elevated roads and below 70 dB (A) on landing. Hover and cruise efficiency is optimized without the need for moving surfaces or sloping parts during the transition. According to the Aerospace Company, the first flight of the CityAirbus NextGen prototype is planned for 2023, with certification scheduled for around 2025. This week, Airbus also led a chorus of pledges by aviation leaders to reduce emissions under a new eco-friendly slogan, but jet under criticism from activists urging the industry to curb its growth. I was forced to protect the sales business.

Google conference related features

Google has introduced two new features to improve the user’s meeting experience. The first feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the visibility of Meet meeting participants. In a blog post by Google, Meet on the web now automatically detects when a user appears to be underexposed, increasing brightness and improving visibility. Other enhancements make it easier to chat with meeting participants directly from Google Calendar. This feature can be accessed within a web or mobile calendar event by selecting the chat icon next to the guest list. Creating a group chat that includes all event participants is useful for chatting with guests before, during, or after a meeting. According to Google, both conferencing features will be rolled out and will be available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. In another development, Google plans to buy a Manhattan office building for $ 2.1 billion, despite the fact that most of its employees work from home and hybrid work models are becoming more commonplace. ..

Hyundai Robot for Industrial Safety

The Hyundai Motor Group has introduced robots for the safety of industrial parks that apply AI, autonomous navigation, and teleoperation technologies, allowing people to observe and investigate industrial areas in remote areas. The Factory Service Safety Robot is based on Boston Dynamics’ quadruple robot Spot. Today, some robots have AI that detects people, infrared cameras that detect high temperature risks, LiDAR that recognizes door openings, and navigation technology that can move autonomously along designated areas within industrial lands. Technology is applied. Robots AI technology can also be used to send alarms to managers via secure web pages. You can also connect multiple robots to the control system to check different zones at the same time. Hyundai announced the pilot operation of the robot at the Kias factory in South Korea. In another update, Hyundai recently launched the long-awaited i20 N line in India. This commemorates the debut of the N brand, which emphasizes the performance of automakers in India.

MeitY and AWS work together to support startups

The MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive innovation and sustainable growth for Indian startups. According to the joint statement, the duo will work together to identify deep-tech start-ups and build influential solutions to address the biggest challenges facing Indian society. increase. Initially, the collaboration will focus on startups working on healthcare, agriculture, public security, transportation, smart cities, and public involvement. MSH promotes and organizes government-sponsored innovation challenges to help startups. In addition, the AWS Startup Ramp program gives startups access to technical training and support covering AWS Credits, a community of experts, cloud architecture, cost optimization, security, and scalability preparation. In another development, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Honda and Google cooperate to provide in-vehicle connection service

Honda and Google have agreed to integrate the latter in-vehicle connection service into a completely new model to be launched in North America in the latter half of 2022 and gradually expand it globally. The new collaboration enhances the user experience for Honda customers with voice assistants, navigation and in-vehicle apps. Drivers can use the Google Assistant to easily send messages, get directions, control media, vehicle features, and compatible smartphone devices hands-free. With Google Maps, drivers can talk to Google to get home, get their estimated time of arrival, find the nearest gas station or EV charging station, and see store opening hours. Google Play makes it easy for users to enjoy and download their favorite apps. You can listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks directly from your car without using your smartphone. In another update, a recent study found that the problem of properly connecting a smartphone to a vehicle’s infotainment system is currently the biggest complaint among consumers.

Harley Davidson Limited Edition eBike

Harley-Davidson’s eBicycle brand Serial1 has announced a limited edition S1 MOSH / TRIBUTE eBike. This is the first release of the exclusive new S1 series. eBike pays homage to the prototypes drawn from the vintage bikes that influenced the creation of the Serial 1 brand. S1 MOSH / TRIBUTE attaches to rich glossy black paint with gold graphics, unique white tones of Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, handmade honey-coloured leather saddles and corresponding leather grips, and Includes stamped brass shield. Front signature light. Behind the special paint and components, the limited edition eBike retains all the features of a standard serial 1 MOSH / CTY model. The S1 series will be available in a limited version of the enterprise eBike for production, enhanced with premium finishes, additional technologies, and dedicated components. Last month, a unique custom eBike for serial 1 was auctioned for around Rs 105,000. In another development, Hero Electric said it would work with EV startup Massive Mobility to install 10,000 charging stations nationwide over the next year.

For more information, please visit thehindu.com / technology.

