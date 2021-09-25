Google Cloud Announces Backup of Google Kubernetes Engine





Google recently announced a preview of Backup for GKE, a cloud-native way to protect, manage, and restore containerized applications and data running on Kubernetes.

The new service allows developers to create backup plans, schedule regular backups of both application data and GKE cluster state data, and restore each backup to a cluster in the same or different regions.

Source: https: //cloud.google.com/blog/products/storage-data-transfer/google-cloud-launches-backups-for-gke

As Kubernetes and containerized applications become more popular, more workloads, including relational databases, will require managed backup solutions. Guru Pangal, GM storage on Google Cloud, and Brian Schwarz, director of product management, wrote:

Google Cloud users continue to embrace GKE in a big way (..) and aren’t just running stateless applications inside containers. It also runs databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL and other stateful workloads inside the container.

Google Cloud Product Managers Chris Schilling and Manu Batra explain how the new service simplifies backup and compliance requirements.

Prior to Backup for GKE, many GKE customers backed up stateful application data separately from the state data in the GKE cluster. Application data can be protected through storage-based backups, but cluster state data may be captured using custom scripts and stored in a separate customer bucket. Customers with continuous backup requirements relied on self-developed solutions to perform regular backups and demonstrate compliance (…) cloning for testing purposes or from a cluster. Storage management tasks such as migrating data to another cluster meant additional operational overhead.

Even if cloud providers documented how to use persistent disk functionality with GKE, the lack of a native way to back up GKE clusters was a challenge for many developers. In the Reddit thread, users suggest different approaches that require important coding and testing, third-party tools, or do not support multi-region deployments.

Daniel Dersch, Senior Manager of Cloud Architecture at Mitel, asks if Backup for GKE can be used instead to extend the service scope of the cluster.

That is, suppose you accidentally provisioned a GKE cluster a few months ago, but did not provide enough IP addresses for the “service range.” Can I back up my cluster viablely, delete it, and recreate it with a wider range of services? In search of friends …

In addition to GKE’s backup, Pangal and Schwarz have announced Filestore Enterprise, another new storage feature in the Google cloud. This is an optional 15-minute RPO for high availability with synchronous replication across multiple zones, custom region selection, and dual region buckets.

The price of Backup for GKE has not been announced yet. Existing customers must contact their account team or sales representative to access the preview.

