Google fights record EU fines in Android court hearing – POLITICO

The second round of the court battle with Google’s European Commission will be next week, all week.

A five-day court hearing is scheduled to begin on Monday. At this hearing, US search giants will try to revoke the 2018 ruling of EU competitor Marguerite Vestager that Google has abused the dominance of the Android operating system. Bestagger hit Google with a penalty of 4.34 billion. This is the EU’s largest antitrust fine to date.

Luxembourg’s EU Trial Court confrontation fines Vestager $ 2.42 billion for favoring its own shopping comparison service over its rivals, the same court ruling on Vestager’s first Google decision It takes place 6 weeks ago. Vestager launched another major survey of Google’s advertising services in June of this year.

The Google case in the EU was the first in a cascade of competitive investigations into Big Tech around the world. Last year, Google was hit by three new surveys in the United States. The proceedings filed by the Justice Department in Washington are similar to the Android proceedings in the EU.

For Vestager, portrayed as the “high-tech layer chief” of Europe, the Google proceedings are the first major test of her antitrust campaign against the Silicon Valley giant. Apart from antitrust enforcement, she was defeated in court in state aid cases, including tax bills for Apple (13 billion) in Ireland and Amazon (250 million) in Luxemburg.

In a hearing next week, Google’s team of lawyers will try to reveal the Commission’s 2018 findings that contracts with smartphone makers and mobile operators have illegally consolidated search engine dominance. Google search is the key to the advertising-driven business model of tech giants.

Vestager began to be implemented by Google in 2011 to prevent the growth of rival search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing and Seznam from the Czech Republic and ensure its main as online queries expand from PC to mobile devices. We are considering contracts as part of our overall strategy. Google Search, the driving force behind profits, remains at the forefront and central.

“This case is not supported by facts or the law,” a Google spokeswoman said.

In response to the EU’s decision, CEO Sundar Pichai argued in a 2018 blog post that “Android has created more choices, but not a few.”

It’s not the way search giant enemies see it.

“Google recognized the emergence of mobile as a threat to search monopoly and also undertook various anti-competitive actions to take control of mobile search,” said Clifford Chance, who acts in court on behalf of FairSearch. Attorney Thomas Vinier said. An association that counts Oracle and TripAdvisor as members and is the first petitioner in the EU Android proceedings.

Axel Springer, co-owner of POLITICO Europe, is a member of two associations of German publishers on the side of the Commission in this case.

License agreement

An important question for the panel of five judges is whether Google abused its control by excluding rivals with three types of interrelated license agreements.

Google is expected to put particular pressure on the committee on its findings on the pre-installation of search and browser apps, a debate scheduled for Tuesday.

Google’s “Play Store” app store, discovered by the Commission, is a must-have for phone makers such as Samsung and HTC, and is a profitable search app and Chrome app for phone makers seeking access to the United States. Leading tech companies have reduced their ability to effectively compete with Google.

Google claims to bundle the app to cover the cost of developing and maintaining the operating system.

The petitioner set a precedent set by the court in the court’s first appeal against Microsoft, where Google’s bundle was found to illegally link Media Player software to major Windows operating systems in the early 2000s. I hope to be honest with you.

For Google, the key difference from Microsoft’s case is that it was more difficult to download alternatives at the time, unlike mobile, where competition is just a tap. This is expected to be argued by the European Consumer Organization BEUC, which is intervening on the part of the Commission, and provides evidence that users tend to stick to pre-installed software.

Another important deal we’re focusing on is payments made to phone makers and mobile operators by 2014, provided that Google has the Google Search app pre-installed exclusively on their devices. .. The third type of contract alleges that manufacturers have prevented manufacturers from creating alternative versions of Android, and petitioners have blocked the path to competing ecosystems such as Amazons Fire and Microsofts Windows Live.

Apple interest

Apple is also in Android proceedings, as the fines and orders that iPhone makers may face against their iOS operating system and App Store depend on how the EU opened the market in Google’s proceedings. I have a strong interest.

The Commission found that Google dominates more than 95% of the market for “licensed smart mobile operating systems.” However, this market definition excludes Apple because iOS is not licensed. In short, Apple may be considered to have a complete monopoly on its market. This is because users can’t easily switch between the Apple and Google ecosystems.

The Android case primarily looks back on Google’s past behavior, but can also affect future development. To follow the instructions contained in the Commission’s decision, Google has implemented a selection screen that allows users installing new smartphones to select the last adjusted menu from a list of search engines on September 1.

If Google wins the proceedings, you are free to roll back the selection screen. However, the final outcome of the incident is unlikely to come soon.

The general court may take at least another year to issue the judgment and can then appeal in front of the EU Supreme Court, the Judiciary Court.

