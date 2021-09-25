Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have a state-of-the-art camera on the Pixel: Report





The smartphone camera is an important feature for many smartphone users. Google addressed its importance and it gave us the smartphone photography championship-Google Pixel .. Give us one of the best smartphone cameras for at least the Google Pixel Series Pixel 2. This year, the company is said to catch up with the Google Pixel 6 trend. According to an exclusive report, Google is improving the Pixel 6 series camera hardware in an unprecedented way, according to XDA Developers. The report cites the internal version of Google Camera. An app smartphone provided by Source to shed light on the camera features available on future Pixels.

According to the report, the Pixel 6 Pro Triple rear camera comes with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX5864X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, comes with the same primary shooter and ultra-wide shooter, but not the 4x zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6 Pro has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 has an 8-megapixel shooter.

The report quotes a line of code from the Google Camera app, suggesting that the Pixel 6 Pro’s front camera may have an ultra-wide-angle lens. XDA Developers cites their sources that the Pixel 6 Pro self-camera offers two predefined zoom levels (0.7x and 1.0x).

As for video, the report reports that the Pixel 6 Pro supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS from the main camera. However, it is limited to ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and 4K recording at 30 FPS with the front camera. According to the report, the maximum zoom level for 4K recording at 60 FPS frame rate is set to 7x. When recording 4K at 30FPS or 1080p 30FPS, the maximum zoom is also said to be 20x. 20x zoom is also reportedly the maximum zoom for photos on Pixel 6 devices. In addition, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support audio zoom.

The XDA report also proposes a feature called “Magic Eraser” on Pixel 6 smartphones. There isn’t much detail about this feature, but it’s presumed to be a post-production feature. This can be similar to the delete object feature. Google Photos may help users remove objects from photos taken on their mobile phones.

Face Blur is also a feature of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cameras. This feature has also been confirmed by Google itself. According to Google’s demo for a particular publication, this feature snaps multiple photos from the main sensor and combines them into a single HDR image. At the same time, the phone uses a wide-angle camera to quickly capture clearer images. The TPU then uses the facial details of the ultra-wide image to remove the facial blur in the HDR image. It’s eccentric.

There is also a “Scene Lock” feature described in the XDA Developers report. Reportedly, this feature may be similar to the AF / AE lock found in the Google Camera app. In addition, this publication has a Bluetooth microphone support feature that is said to support external Bluetooth-based microphones. This feature is codenamed “Sapphire” and does not appear to be limited to certain Bluetooth audio products such as Google. Pixel Buds ..

The report also describes other quirky features such as motion blur, timer light (LED torch flashing to indicate self-timer seconds), baby mode, frequent face V2, portrait spotlight feature, and more. gain. Pixel 6 Pro camera. The report reveals Google’s plans to further improve the camera capabilities of the Pixel series and continues Pixel’s reputation for having one of the best smartphone cameras.

Read all the latest news, the latest news when coronavirus news is here

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have a state-of-the-art camera on the Pixel: Report

Source Links Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have a state-of-the-art camera on the Pixel: Report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohionewstime.com/google-pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro-may-have-a-state-of-the-art-camera-on-the-pixel-report/259244/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos