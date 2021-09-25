Yes, we can tame Big Tech and get it back, says three professors at Stanford University. Method is as follows.





System error: Where Big Tech didn’t work and how Rob Reich, Mehran Sahami and Jeremy M. Weinstein restarted.Photo: Harper

Technical issues such as Russian hacking, privacy breaches, false alarms, disinformation, tech brothers, algorithmic bias, surveillance capitalism, and work-eating robots seem to be getting longer every year.

System Error: Where Big Tech went wrong and how to restart from popular ethics, public policy, and technology change courses, Stanford University’s Robleish, Melan Sahami, Jeremy M. Waynestein, Philosopher, Computer Scientists and social scientists each argue that our current technological ethics is as limited as the euphoria that precedes it. Their message: We were crazy about this. We can get out of ourselves.

Stephen Phillips talked to the three authors via video chat. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Social scientist and writer Jeremy M. Waynestein jointly teaches Stanford University’s changes in ethics, public policy, and technology.Photo: Christine Baker

Q: We assume that the technology platform is a value-neutral conduit for self-expression. Are certain values ​​encoded in them (and other values ​​overlooked)? And how does this shape the user experience?

Weinstein: Social media does more than just provide passive access to information. The platform uses algorithms to actively curate YouTube and Facebook information that directs you to specific types of content to increase engagement with the platform. This can lead to the promotion of information because it is more likely to be clicked than how factual or informative the information is. We argue that when the values ​​inherent in the platform reach a scale that creates harmful externalities to society, decisions about them should not be left to the enterprise alone.

Q: Many of the technology issues are related to “optimization”. On the surface, optimization looks positive towards maximizing utility. How can we lead us in the wrong direction?

Philosopher and writer Rob Reich co-teaches Stanford University’s changes in ethics, public policy and technology.Photo: Christine Baker

Reich: Optimization is a way to achieve other goals. By itself, it distracts you from assessing whether the goal is even more valuable. Moreover, because it is pursued in engineering, it requires a computationally manageable purpose that can be reduced to mathematics. This provides a proxy, such as the time spent on the platform, as a rough estimate of valuable goals that are difficult to quantify, such as maximizing positive connections. Finally, reductively focusing on one value can invalidate another. The world where everyone eats nutritionally optimized meal replacement powder Soylent is a world where other food-related values, social connections, taste and joy, and cultural identity disappear.

Q: How are tech companies taking advantage of these market advantages?

Weinstein: Innovative products are just one part of the story. In the mid-1990s, politicians deliberately embraced a tolerant regulatory environment to facilitate the development of the Internet. This freed up data collection, under-scrutinized mergers and acquisitions, and exempted the platform from liability for posted content. We want not only a successful technology sector, but also a healthy and competitive sector. People are, of course, dissatisfied with tech companies, but we also need to anger the legislators who created and maintained the regulatory oasis that led us to the present.

Computer scientist and writer Mehran Sahami co-teaches Stanford University’s changes in ethics, public policy, and technology.Photo: Amanda Lo

Q: Technological utopianism seems to be Polyanna style. But how can you avoid giving in to despair and regain your independence in the future of technology?

Weinstein: Our central message is that each of us has an agency to shape our technological future. Technological utopianism was the moment when people praised talented engineers and created very important products that would improve our lives. Techno pessimism states: We maximize profits while creating externalities. Both are passive orientations. Technology is not a wave that flushes us out of influence. We are at an inflection point. The era of innovation succeeds by recognizing the consequences of regulatory-accelerated monopolies. With the appointment of Tim Wu to the White House and Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission, we are rethinking the bargains made in the 1990s. Such policy windows rarely occur. Realizing the potential for change depends on the interaction of enthusiastic citizens, policy makers and engineers.

Q: What can we personally do to combat some of the illnesses you have identified?

Sahami: You can avoid certain products, but they are not always practical. More realistic steps include configuring privacy settings to manage who can and cannot see your data, or use secret search if you don’t want your queries to be part of your search history for future search results. Includes influencing. Also, nothing prevents us from being politely involved with friends who may be consuming false information. It’s easy to find and can be pushed back carefully. Otherwise, the wrong information wins.

System error: Where Big Tech didn’t work and how to restart By Rob Reich, Mehran Sahami, Jeremy M. Weinstein (Harper; page 352; $ 27.99)

Author event

Commonwealth Club, CA introduces Rob Reich, Mehran Sahami, and Jeremy M. Weinstein in a conversation with MarketWatch reporter Levi Sumagaysay: Virtual event. Monday, September 27th, 5 pm-6pm. General admission of $ 5. $ 28 for a book. Members receive free or discount registrations. www.commonwealthclub.org

Stephen Phillips Stephen Phillips’ writings have been published in The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Atlantic, Los Angeles Times, Financial Times and other publications.

