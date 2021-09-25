20th Conference on International Exchange of Experts Scheduled for April Next Year in Shenzhen | Work





The first meeting of the 20th International Conference of Experts (CIEP) Organizing Committee was held in Shenzhen on the morning of September 23, introducing the overall work plan and composition of the 20th CIEP Organizing Committee. And reviewed. Lu Ming, director of the Organizing Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology and a member of the Party Committee, and Zheng Hongbo, Deputy Mayor of the People’s Government of Shenzhen, attended and addressed a conference chaired by Deputy Mayor Li Zhuowen. The Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, as well as fellow and representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Science and Technology Exchange Center, the China International Personnel Exchange Association, and the Foreign Professional Services Division of State Property Supervision were also present. State legislature governing board, several state science and technology administration departments, and CIEP partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210925005013/en/

Under the unified agreement, the 20th CIEP will be held in Shenzhen from April 24th to 25th, 2022. With the themes of innovation, development, cooperation and win-win, this CIEP thoroughly implements the spirit of Part 5. The plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee to build an international innovation platform for science and technology and an exchange platform for experts. CIEP will work with all stakeholders to accelerate the building of open and innovative ecosystems and communities that share China’s innovation opportunities and share the future of humanity.

In his speech, Lou reviewed the highlights of the 19th CIEP, and 2022 is a condensed year of a new journey towards the goal of the second century to fully build a modern socialist nation. High quality development with strengths and visionary insights, and the 20th CIEP. Therefore, the success of CIEP is very important. He urged all units to improve their perception of their political position, serve in four directions, help science and technology become self-reliant, and serve in the construction of new development patterns. .. Focus on key areas and plan various exhibitions, forums and activities centered around the 14th Five-Year Plan. Strengthen service functions, continue with a focus on international science and technology innovation transactions and services, and carry out activities with enhanced functions. Expand collaboration channels and collect more resources. Strengthen risk management and ensure the safety and security of CIEP. Improve service levels, leverage big data to enhance subsequent follow-up and enable an eternal platform and CIEP.

Deputy Mayor Chung Hongbo is a high-level, international talent event, and as an important platform for recruiting talent from all over the country, the annual CIEP is very helpful in recruiting talent from Shenzhen, Guangdong, and across the country. He said he played an important role. In recent years, the effectiveness of human resources consolidation in Shenzhen has continued to grow, making human resources the most valuable resource and core competence in Shenzhen. Shenzhen will take advantage of the key opportunities given by the central government to Shenzhen’s comprehensive reform pilots to promote the implementation of more open human resources policies, further strengthen international talent exchange and cooperation, and become CIEP. Inject new vitality and meet new expectations for CIEP. side. Shenzhen also thoroughly implements pandemic prevention and management, security and security protection, successfully organizes, services and protects CIEP, and makes the 20th International Expert Exchange Conference a higher quality and more influential. Make it an international rally. Provide stronger support to implement strategies to revitalize China through human resource development.

Wang Youming, director of the Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Commission, introduced that the 20th CIEP will be held in a dual engine exhibition mode that integrates both offline and online forms. The offline exhibition consists of five parts, including the opening ceremony, Shenzhen Forum, exhibition and negotiation, recruitment, and thematic activities. The online exhibition will include a virtual exhibition hall, project docking, online recruitment and other functional service areas. Providing services to integrate exhibition negotiations, science and technology cooperation, talent exchange services, trading of science and technology achievements, etc. to governments, companies, public institutions and professional institutions at all levels using advantageous platforms and resources. I will do my best. Helping CIEP upgrade to an ecological industry chain services platform, creating new patterns for international high-end summits, consolidating strong momentum of innovation development, building a deeply integrated ecosystem and international Contribute to the expansion of the circle of friends and build a CIEP in a place of world-class gathering that is fascinating to all the talents of science and technology innovation.

