Virginia’s big plans for state technology pay off during COVID





According to one of the state’s top tech officials, the ongoing push to change the way Virginia buys and deploys the latest government software and related tools pays dividends during the pandemic.

In an interview with government technology, Jonathan Ozovek, chief executive officer of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), which provides technical services to 65 state agencies, said the new program is still underway and reduces the backlog of unemployment. Said that it increased the visibility of the data. Public health authorities.

Virginia is in the process of migrating to a Multisourcing Services Integration (MSI) program.

In general, the goal is to create a market equivalent for government technology vendors, give state authorities more choice about what to buy, and free them from relatively long contracts with a single supplier. .. The aim is to build an agile, flexible and efficient infrastructure that meets the state’s technical needs by introducing some private sector practices into the operation of public institutions.

Doing all this, at least according to MSI supporters and budget forecasts, can lead to significant long-term cost savings.

MSI ON THE RISEAn MSI is a Virginia case, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) company that connects and integrates new state technology suppliers. Other states, such as Texas and Georgia, have also adopted the MSI model, and the success or failure of such projects will undoubtedly affect government CIOs and similar professionals across the country.

Ozovek says there is a way to not only plug and play different suppliers for the MSI model, but also to achieve a range of innovations. Similarly, the principle of scale is very important.

In 2017, VITA announced that it had signed a $ 165 million contract with SAIC to act as the state’s MSI. The transaction, set for a five-year base period, allowed VITA to terminate its 12-year supplier contract with Northrop Grumman. This is because tech agencies are looking for other vendors and shorter deals.

The monolithic model was very expensive and not transparent, said Vishal Tulsian, senior vice president of operations for SAIC’s state, local, medical, and federal financial businesses. People consider efficiency to mean less options. It’s actually the exact opposite.

Faster Processing An example of the impact of MSI Push on Virginia’s technological efforts is in managing unemployment benefits.

Once the pandemic took hold, unemployment surged and state workers delayed processing, creating a serious backlog for billing.

To eliminate that bottleneck, VITA turned to robotic process automation (RPA) software provided by UiPath. This technology can process 120 files in 24 minutes. He said human workers would need 10 hours to do the same job.

The new system went live in June and has since reduced the state’s outstanding unemployment claims by 40%, Ozovek said.

As he says, the MSI model played an important role in delivering the technology to the right people at the right time.

For RPA, the MSI model allowed us to optimize the speed of time to market and evaluate leading suppliers. I developed the concept of deputy COO and end-to-end enterprise RPA-as-a-Service, and the MSI structure allowed it to happen in the public sector. The monolithic model is not motivated to actively develop such innovative services and ultimately move them from concept to deployment, especially in the public sector.

Public health workers in the corresponding states of COVID-19 also benefit from RPA technology provided through the MSI model, he said.

More specifically, the Virginia Department of Health needed to analyze the COVID-19 test quickly and relied on a semi-manual process. VITA has set up an RPA process, speeding it up and increasing access to its critical data by nearly 7,000%.

According to VITA, such work will serve as the country’s first public sector end-to-end RPA service offering.

In a broader sense, Virginia’s ongoing MSI model gives the state access to more technical services each year.

According to Ozovek, the throughput of services prior to the MSI model was about 2-3 services per year. By comparison, in 2020 VITA introduced 19 enterprise services. So far in 2021, the agency has released 10 enterprise services.

We are aiming for a key milestone in this transformation of releasing high-priority enterprise services within 100 business days. This is an important achievement.

Cost Factors According to a report from the State Joint Legislative Audit and Review Board (JLARC), speed and diversity are not the only potential benefits of the Virginia MSI model.

As VITA moves to the MSI model, JLARC considers various aspects of the plan and estimates that the state will save more than $ 200 million in technology costs by fiscal year 2024. The Commission reached that figure by comparing IT costs under the state’s previous technology suppliers. And those same costs under the new multi-supplier model.

With this new MSI model, we can use the new technology 15 years earlier than planned and a quarter less (buy), Tulsian said.

Ozovek said he is determined to continue to prove the value of this model to other state agencies and keep up with cutting-edge technology.

We plan to have a limited rollout with AI as a service (4th quarter). He said this would be the first service of its kind in the public sector, similar to the concept of RPA.

