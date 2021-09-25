Nine Great Readings from CNET This Week: Zach King, Dying Songbird, Google Motto and more





Zach King leaves the house, jumps into the car, and then crashes the car into the house. This will fall apart instantly. It looks real, but it’s all video tricks and astounding wonders, and that’s all about King. Ask millions of people who don’t have enough of his videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Behind the scenes at King, CNET’s Abral Al-Heeti learned the secrets of his video spectacle and how they grew from a hobby to a thriving company. As you can see in her story and the accompanying video, all these clever stunts are about careful preparation, well-placed props, and precise timing.

They are one of the many detailed features and thought-provoking commentary that appeared on CNET this week. So go here. These are stories you don’t want to miss.

King’s seemingly magical editing tricks have captivated the audience for nearly a decade. CNET will take a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates his inspirational content.

Nate Norel

Common birds like blue jays are sick and dead. What is killing them?

Colin Bunner Kemper

In this spirit, Google has been different from other companies for decades. It is in the limelight again.

James Martin / CNET

The supply chain is disrupted by COVID, storms, and lack of key materials. In short, Black Friday may be too late to buy some items.

Getty Images

High-end synthesizers are hand-assembled at the Music Mecca in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Tech giants are fighting regulations in South Korea, court proceedings in California, employee rebellions-and they’re all tied to social media, Slack, and the App Store.

James Martin / CNET

Commentary: Virtual reality is no longer compatible with my version of the real world.

Beat game / play station

Some experts are wondering if iPhone makers need to do more to protect their users.

Angela Lang / CNET

Commentary: It’s time to get hairy, everyone.

Universal Pictures

