Google is introducing various new features for Android





Google has announced a number of new features for Android, including Android Auto, Assistant, Gboard updates and new accessibility features.

Accessibility features

For users with movement and speech disabilities, the tech giant is deploying camera switches and project activation features.

The camera switch, released this week, is a feature of the Android Accessibility Suite that turns the user’s front camera into a switch. This is an adaptive tool that helps users navigate the phone by replacing touches on the keyboard, mouse, or phone screen.

Project Activate allows users to use facial gestures and eye movements to speak phrases (such as Wait!), Play voice (such as laughing), send text messages (such as come here), and more. A new app that allows you to activate preset actions for. In a blog post.

We’re also adding handwriting recognition to Lookout, an app that uses your mobile phone’s camera to help people with low vision or blindness.

In document mode, Lookout now reads both handwritten and printed text in Latin-based languages. He also added awareness of the Euro and Indian Rupees in currency mode in response to the growing global audience of Lookouts, saying more is underway.

Other Android features

Google has built a remote control feature directly into its Android phone. Users can also use the phone keyboard to enter passwords, movie names, or search terms.

Add remote tiles to your Android phone’s quick settings, or visit the Google TV app in 14 more countries in the coming weeks and give it a try on Google TV or other Android TV OS devices.

Reference: Google selects Koco Games for 2021 accelerator program

Users can now use Assistant Reminders to manage their day-to-day tasks. You can put all your reminders in one place by saying, “Hey Google, you’ll also see useful suggestions for regular reminders that you can activate with a tap of opening reminders.”

Apart from this, we have also expanded the lock folder function of Google Photos on other Android phones. Previously only available on the Pixel, a feature that will soon be rolled out to Android, Google Photos Locked Folders, provides users with a passcode-protected space for storing photos and videos separately. To do.

G board

We’ll also update the G-board and add a new one to the Emoji Kitchen, adding more than 1,500 stickers this fall. Separately, when a user copies text that contains multiple pieces of information such as phone numbers, email addresses, URLs, etc., the G board automatically extracts them and splits them into multiple paste options.

In addition, if the user opens the messaging app immediately after taking a screenshot, the G-board will now show the screenshot as a sharing suggestion. For devices running Android 11 and above, take advantage of machine learning to allow users to quickly complete sentences by simply swiping with SmartCompose.

The tech giant also announced improvements to NearbyShare visibility settings.

Do not select everyone, contacts, or anyone. You can easily change the settings at any time from the quick settings space on your phone.

Reference: Twitter deploys Bitcoin chips, product push safety features

Separately, the heads-up feature allows users to receive reminders to search and maintain alerts while walking or using their smartphones. First released on the Pixel earlier this year, HeadsUp is now available in the Digital Wellbeing settings for devices running Android 9 and above.

Android Auto

Android Auto also gets new update features, such as support for user work profiles.

In addition, if the user is using a dual SIM Android smartphone, they can now choose the SIM card to use when making calls via Android Auto.

Android Auto’s Waze has also been updated to create a more streamlined navigation experience.

The new design includes touchpad support, night mode and lane guidance support. It also puts maps and directions at the forefront.

These Android Auto features will soon be available on your Android smartphone when connected to a compatible car.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/google-introduces-a-range-of-new-features-for-android/article36663967.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos