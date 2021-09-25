



Five-legged sheep. Jos de Klerk describes his role as a system engineer at VDL ETG (Enabling Technologies Group) in this way. This is primarily a role to be acquired in the Breimport region through years of experience. Ignacio Vazquez, a part-time teaching assistant at MIT Boston in September, didn’t want to wait years before he was able to meet the increasingly complex demands of his clients. He searched the program System Design and Management (SDM) at MIT Boston and finally found it. As a final project, he worked with three fellow students on a VDLETG assignment. There, he was overseen by DeKlerk and VDLET G physics engineer Miranda van den Berg.

Basquez’s experience in Boston further makes it clear that Breacht Eindhoven can also be helped by certain systems engineering training. A project is currently underway to investigate the feasibility of this goal. This can be very important, especially for small business employees, but the Vazquez example shows that it also helps large businesses.

complicated

As a TMC consultant who worked until July, Vazquez found that client questions were becoming more and more complex. Not only knowledge of various technologies, but also knowledge of finance and marketing, for example. So Basquez began his search. The first is in the Breimport area. “For example, at Eindhoven University of Technology, there were different parts of the system engineering program. Individually, not as a whole. And they are aimed at students, not professionals.” Elsewhere in the Netherlands He also turned to Boston because he didn’t have a degree program.

Vazquez holds a bachelor’s degree in mechatronics from Mexico. Eight years ago, he came to Eindhoven to earn a master’s degree in automotive technology from Eindhoven University of Technology. After that, I worked as a TMC consultant for 5 years with multiple clients. He knows the area as a high-tech area, and businesses are cooperating a lot on increasingly complex issues. Problems that cannot be solved by one technology.

“Here you have to be lucky to meet someone who can teach you how to talk to different professionals,” says Vazquez. Large companies such as ASML and VDL do in-house training, but “especially small businesses also need to talk to them, so companies develop features rather than asking suppliers to create components. You can get it. “

As a simple example, he cites sunglasses. “You can ask a supplier to make eyeglass legs from a very large number of centimeters of material with specific rigidity. However, you can also name the function. For example, hair on the face. You have to make sure you don’t hit it, and something completely different may come out of it. “

1000 options

The reason he participated in the MIT program was the DAF Trucks project, and he and his team needed to estimate the CO2 emissions of the truck fleet. This required more technical knowledge than just mechatronics. Up to 1000 different options had to be evaluated, not only technically, but also legally, strategically, and financially. He taught himself to use trade pace visualizations. A kind of talking plate that displays all the options in the graph set for cost and return. This method of visualization will prove to be “bread and butter” during his MIT study.

Vazquez wanted to further improve his communication skills in order to collaborate with others on complex issues. The VDL ETG project collaborated with students such as California mechanical engineer Ryan Merrithew, California physicist George Carrera, and Massachusetts electrical engineer Bruce Hecht. Of the four, Vazquez was the least familiar with a particular technology, so he acted as a coordinator and facilitator. Keep asking questions if things are too vague and know when to stop if things get too detailed.

Medical diagnosis

A project undertaken by MIT students is to create a new X-ray device, SmartLight. There are two types of X-ray equipment. X-ray equipment in dental clinics and hospitals, and a very large synchrotron. “I think there are 20 people around the world. Such devices provide adjustable and powerful X-rays, but they are very expensive and have limited measurement time.” But to the synchrotron DeKlerk knows that he needs an affordable X-ray source with similar characteristics. “For example, in breast screening.” The results of a standard mammogram test performed on women over the age of 50 state that 4 out of 10 breast cancers are mechanically missed. “That’s a lot. The SmartLight system visualizes what you can’t see with an MRI or CT scan. You can start to significantly improve your medical diagnosis.”

For DeKlerk and Vanden Berg, it’s the beauty of the project. “Ultimately working on something that helps society. VDL ETG manufactures high-tech equipment on behalf of paid customers, especially to allow materials to move in a fast, accurate and clean way. That’s what DeKlerk explains. In particular, the company supplies ASML with high-speed mechatronics subsystems and is active in the medical and analytical industries. “The X-ray project is special, but because we don’t use mechatronics and we don’t have any customers yet. Still, this is where we want to go, so we think it’s important to invest in it. “De Klerk says. “Designing, developing and selling modules for high-end equipment in-house. But that’s a long way to go.” And whatever happens, systems engineering plays an important role.

Raise your hand

Even before joining the program in Boston, Vazquez sent an email to Brainport Development’s project manager Rutgervan Poppel last summer. On LinkedIn, Van Poppel shared an article about the High-Tech Systems Center at the University of Eindhoven. The center combines mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, computer science, and applied physics. Vazquez also knew from Brainport Development that he visited MIT in Boston a few months earlier that year. “It was very logical to raise your hand and reach out to Ratger,” he says.

Van Poppel and Vazquez found each other and kept in touch. When the final project was due, Van Poppel sent a request to chip machine makers ASML, Thermo Fisher, VDLETG and others. De Klerk realized the value of using the project to discover what MIT courses like systems engineering mean for the region.

De Klerk has been working at VDLETG as a system engineer since May last year. Prior to that, he worked for ASML as a system engineer for 15 years. At VDL ETG, an educational physicist is doing many projects under his belt. He also trains his colleagues to become system engineers. He found that MIT students were very structured. “It’s appealing to me because I myself also seem to be naturally structured. Sometimes I find that chaotic customers and even our own staff can be. Then I think : Can you think more logically? First, think about what you need, then create a product requirement, divide it into blocks, and calculate the cost. ”

Room for improvisation

There is a world of tools and methods available for structuring, DeKlerk continues. “There is a need for structuring in this area. Some of the tools used by those students were also new to me.” He still knows if he will use it within VDLETG. not. “I first need to get a good idea of ​​whether it is useful and fits into our training program.”

In addition to the fact that the Breimport region is a high-tech region, Basquez says the big difference between Boston’s systems engineering and how it applies in the Breimport region is improvised. .. “In the Breimport area, they take systems engineering very seriously. That’s good, but it can also be over-organized. Not in Boston.” Vazquez says what the Boston people are. I found it more comfortable to do new things. “They have room to talk to someone and find out what’s possible. In Breimport, or the Netherlands, everyone has a complete agenda and asks for permission to do new things. Or you need to create a business case. “

The region is also characterized by strong collaboration between businesses, says Vazquez. “With suppliers, partners, governments, universities and universities. This level of collaboration requires detailed analysis and explanation of technical issues. Systems engineering can help.” Vazquez is a large enterprise. And small businesses are not distinguished. “It’s good to bundle knowledge into formalized education, especially for those small businesses.”

Visualization

According to De Klerk, what it takes to make a system engineer profitable is exactly the size of the company. “If you’re working on a complex product with two people, you don’t need communication or visualization. It’s mainly overhead. It only makes sense if you work with more people.” His colleague Vandenberg Nberg sees it a little differently. “I think visualization is also very helpful in persuading other stakeholders. Make choices together and speak the same language.”

Visualization in the trade space helped Vandenberg a lot, she says. The SmartLight project has been running for about two and a half years. “Slowly, with different partners. Nothing yet, no working prototypes, no customers. In fact, we hadn’t started yet.” Vandenberg has been involved from the beginning. .. “There was a moment when I said my intuition wasn’t right. The visualization confirmed that. Then I noticed that there were over 100 words in the photo. This is what I really enjoyed. It’s an experience. ”

As a physicist, she reveals that she sometimes wants to optimize something. “In one of the student-created graphs, I found that choosing the simplified version first was a very realistic option. It’s actually almost counter-intuitive to me. , It was a very insightful and amazing point. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/the-systems-engineer-as-the-five-legged-high-tech-sheep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

