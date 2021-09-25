Congress has to deal with climate change





Recently, I’ve heard a lot about transpartisan or its lack, especially in recent parliamentary actions on budget and infrastructure. Infrastructure law shows that transpartisanness is alive and well. Now we must deal with climate change in the same way, rather than cramming the bulky climate agenda with partisan votes.

And we can do that. See Republican engineers in West Virginia and democratic veterinarians in Oregon. Nevertheless, despite our differences, we have worked together to tackle the climate crisis and develop ambitious, effective and bipartisan legislation to promote the future of clean energy.

We started with a simple scientific premise. Climate change is a reality and there is not enough time to stop its harm. We then invited climate experts and industry leaders to help design evidence-based solutions for 95% clean electricity production over the next 30 years. The result of the 2021 Innovation Clean Energy Act is the wisest, most achievable and most ambitious bipartisan proposal to turn the US power sector into a clean growth engine. Unlike short-term parliamentary tactics, such as a settlement that passes a bill by party-line voting, bipartisan legislation has vested interests in its success and we urgently need a long-term solution. It is permanent because it is supposed to be.

Our law invests in the technologies we have today to make them cleaner, more efficient and more cost effective. Our bill is also investing billions of dollars in researching, developing and demonstrating innovations that drive deep decarbonization. New technologies such as advanced nuclear reactors, net negative base load cogeneration, and zero emission carbon recovery of fossil fuels need to be commercialized. Indeed, our bill will work better than any other proposal in Congress today.

Innovation is key, but it’s not enough. We need effective, market-oriented, realistic clean power standards that drive progress and make utilities accountable. That’s why our bill sets an 80% clean power standard by 2050. Of course, we all want to see the results early, and the investment in the bill will help us get there. However, this standard represents the most realistic benchmark possible given the predictable technological advances.

Why is transpartisan important? The need for bipartisan federal law ensures that businesses and financial institutions know what the road rules will be and make long-term investments. We agree that decades of climate lawsuits and regulatory table tennis do not help anyone. We need a permanent law and our bill provides it.

What about coal, oil and gas workers whose livelihood depends on the extraction of fossil fuels? In states where fossil fuels are the cornerstone of the local economy, these changes are inherited from high places as an unfunded federal obligation to hurt workers and the communities in which they live and hollow out the entire region of the country. You can not. Give yourself time to plan and help become part of the solution.

We agree and our bill does it. During the first decade of our plan, utilities will invest in clean energy infrastructure from all sources, backed by strong federal financial support. After a decade of investment in clean energy infrastructure and innovation, federal clean energy standards will ensure that environmental goals are met.

By investing first in innovation and infrastructure, reducing consumer costs, saving jobs, maintaining fuel diversity and resilience in power networks, and breaking political turmoil on climate and energy policy. I can.

Utilities want to clean up a grid that they know their customers want. But they can’t do it alone. They need the federal policies and funding we provide.

Our bill provides clean energy innovation and a decade of aggressive investment in infrastructure. Unlike other proposed regulations that come into force immediately, regardless of the state of the technology or the cost of the home or business, our plan is to ensure that compliance with the goals is feasible and cost-effective. Follow the efforts of the year.

We especially value the breadth of coalitions gathered to support this effort when prominent environmentalists, trade unions, and major utilities can agree on plans to eliminate air pollution at power plants. I’m proud. We know that our plan is the winner.

Our bill shows that the United States is a leader in the development of clean energy technology and will bring that technology around the world to address the global climate problems caused by China and other foreign countries. Can be exported.

Democrats and Republicans can work together to break the climate deadlock. Alternatively, as the climate crisis worsens, energy infrastructure collapses, and Americans become more and more convinced that their government is broken, they can go deeper into the trenches of the faction. Only Congress can solve this problem, and the endless zigzags and judicial decisions of the executive order cannot lead to the complex decades of transformation of the American power system.

Rather than interfering with climate policy in a partisan vote, we urge the House leadership to consider our bipartisan bill as an alternative.

To be successful, energy and environmental policies must be permanent. To endure, it must be bipartisan.

McKinley represents District 1 of West Virginia and is a ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on the Environment. Schroeder represents District 5 and is a member of the Energy Commerce Commission.

