Apple has reportedly told the TV and movie trade unions that TV Plus has less than 20 million subscribers.





According to CNBC reports, Apple has told the International Alliance of Theatrical Film and Theater Labor Union (IATSE) that the Apple TV Plus streaming platform has less than 20 million subscribers and that IATSE workers pay less than large streaming platforms. Told.

Apple has never announced the number of subscribers to its streaming network, which launched in November 2019. However, Apple TV Plus has fewer original shows than its large-scale established streaming rivals like Netflix, which said it had 209 million subscribers in August.

According to a press release IATSE posted on Tuesday, workers on certain new media streaming projects will receive less compensation, even for works with budgets that match or exceed the budget of previously released blockbusters. .. The name of the streaming platform wasn’t mentioned in this release, but a spokesman told CNBC that Apple claims less than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada as of July 1. ..

The union is preparing for a possible strike after negotiations with the production company have stalled. In the release, a streaming explosion combined with a pandemic raises and exacerbates working conditions, limiting the 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers covered by these contracts.

The Apple TV Plus roster includes several big-budget shows, including The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and Ted Lasso, a surprising comedy about Americans coaching British football clubs. there is. Ted Lasso made a big show at the Emmy Awards last week and won the acting awards for outstanding comedy star Jason Sudeikis comedy starring actors Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham.

The Morning Show reportedly cost Apple $ 15 million per episode, and many Ted Lasso writers and stars reportedly negotiated a more favorable deal during the show’s third season. Apple said in July that it had a net profit of $ 21.7 billion, compared to sales of $ 81.43 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Apple and IATSE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge on Saturday. An Apple spokeswoman told CNBC that it would pay comparable to major streaming services.

