Google Suddenly Offers Discounts on Pixel 6, Nest and Pixel Buds Surprise Sale Events





Google is discounting some products this weekend.

Janhoi McGregor

Google’s Pixel 6 hasn’t been released yet, but it doesn’t prevent the company from offering early discounts at this weekend’s surprise sale.

Discovered by 9To5Mac, Google offers 15% off a variety of products purchased before September 27, such as the Nest Hub Max and Pixel Buds A series, to celebrate their 23rd birthday.Buy something with the code “BDAYS URPRISE” and get a $ 70 promise [AUD] Turn off future Pixel 6 phones via email code that must be used by December 31, 2021.

The catch is that this is only available at Google stores in Australia, Japan and Taiwan. It’s not clear if similar Pixel 6 discounts will be extended to the US and other countries, but discounts in all three countries will translate from new mobile phones to about $ 50 (US).

There is no release date for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, but the promo code will expire before December 31st. That’s not surprising given that Google usually launched a new phone in October and the Pixel 5 landed on October 29, last year.

The price of the new Android handset is also unknown, but search companies aren’t shy about lowering the price of their products soon after their release. Google turned off the Pixel 5 for $ 50 on Black Friday 2020, less than a month after the phone went on sale. Best Buy also knocked off $ 100 from the phone during the same shopping period. Over the past few years, Google has discounted flagships for Christmas.

Discounts have just been booked for Australia, Taiwan and Japan. The Google Store in the UK is also teasing a 24-hour sale event on Monday 27th. The same limited-time sale occurred on September 27, last year, with 22% off some Nest products. However, Pixel smartphones and Pixel Buds were not included in the price cut. This time around, the Pixel Buds A series is also on sale for countries in the Asia Pacific region. I’m not sure if Google will offer a similar Pixel 6 promo code transaction, but I think it’s the same at the UK sale event.

If you’re considering buying Google technology for sale, check out the Pixel Buds A Series Review and Nest Hub 2 Review.

Need more tech news, deals and tips? Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2021/09/25/google-announces-pixel-6-nest-hub-pixel-buds-discount-before-release-date-in-sale-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos