



When Brandon Hubbs transferred from his hometown of Baton Rouge Community College to Louisiana Tech University, his plan was to earn a bachelor’s degree and transfer to another university to study at graduate school. The three years he spent in the Louisiana Tech Nanosystems Engineering Program changed his mind. Thanks to fascinating coursework and undergraduate research opportunities, Hubbs will continue his college studies after earning a Bachelor of Science degree this fall.

Hubbs will attend the Master of Science program as he has the opportunity to continue working with Dr. Adalsh Radadia, an associate professor of chemical engineering, molecular science and nanotechnology, and nanosystems engineering at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Louisiana Institute of Technology. He states that it is natural for him. Micromanufacturing helped guide the Senior Projects Conference project and the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (REU) project. Hubbs and Radadia work with parts designed with 3D printers.

As a student at Baton Rouge Community College, Hubbs discovered his love for nanosystems engineering. By the time he joined the Louisiana Tex program, he was ready to focus on a single major. Fortunately, he discovered that the Nanosystems Engineering program is an interdisciplinary degree program that gives students the opportunity to study a variety of subjects.

One of the greatest benefits of studying nanosystems at Louisiana Tech is gaining experience in so many areas. I’m focused on biomedical engineering, but I had to take a physics course along with multiple engineering courses.

Hubbs also gained valuable experience in collaboration and learning research methods through the Radiias Lab and worked with graduate students to learn more about graduate programs.

Radadia said he was lucky to have Brandon join my team. He is special because of his ability to do both computational and work, and is engaged in exciting research collaboration between Louisiana Tech University and Loughborough University (UK).

In addition to collaborating with Radadia, Hubbs said the hands-on experience gained from the Faculty of Engineering and second-year Living with the Lab series and the Senior Projects Conference helped prepare for graduate-level research.

Nano is a fusion of many disciplines, and the project my team and I worked on at the Senior Project Conference was a combination of mechanical and electrical engineering within a nanosystem. Last year, we worked on improving the wiring and coding of laser annealing 3D printers, gaining experience working on systems we didn’t create. This is an important skill in the work of the entire nanosystems engineering sector.

My freshman design team included a biomedical engineer and a mechanical engineer. The biomedical engineer was a cook looking for a solution to cook something at low temperatures for long periods of time. It’s something you can’t always do with a regular stove. I developed a method to control the temperature using a stepper motor with the Arduino kit, printed the other side of the lamp, threaded the wire, and printed the body through the heat-resistant Kevlar filament. Our team won the Rolex Award for the best design.

His advice to first-year students, especially those participating in the Nanosystems Engineering program, is to understand and focus on what you want to do in your life by exploring what you want to do. Find the subject you like, the subject you want to study and work with, and stick to it. That advice applies whether you come in as a freshman or a transfer student. Know what you want to do and choose your major and concentration carefully.

