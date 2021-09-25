Driven progress with technology-Manav Rachna mechanical engineer





According to the CIIs Manufacturing Innovation Conclave Report 2021, advanced digital technologies are evolving new new business models that are expected to transform manufacturing processes, products and services and drive growth opportunities. The factory of the future will be stunning, information-driven and will offer its own customized and smart products and services. Technologies such as additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 have a significant impact on the direction of the industry’s innovation efforts.

That said, recent reports predict that mechanical engineer employment growth will increase by 9% between 2016 and 2026. Manufacturing facilities in the 21st century have opened up a new era of manufacturing by combining state-of-the-art robot technology with a fully integrated production system. Covering the latest innovations in sensors, robots, big data and controllers, smart manufacturing helps manufacturers move to a new level of linked intelligent manufacturing systems. Due to its vast range, mechanical engineering is not limited to the manufacture and testing of huge machines and equipment. Integration with new domains dominates new developments including product development, robotics, new materials, nanotechnology, computer-assisted design, geomechanics, biomechanics and more.

Today, the main challenges facing mechanical engineering graduates are the right skills and the right knowledge. Bridging the skill gap is the key to boosting your career prospects. Students are expected to have good coding and communication skills and build interpersonal relationships to meet the demands of the industry. Skills such as design, simulation, data analysis, system testing, and automation are added value.

Given the skills needed by tomorrow’s mechanical engineers, the Manav Rachna educational institution offers interdisciplinary mechanical engineering degrees based on the Industry 4.0 Revolution. These include:

B. Mechanical Engineering B. Tech (Hons.) Mechanical Engineering Specializing in Electric Vehicles B. Mechanical Engineering B. Tech (Hons.) Specializing in Mechanical Engineering M. Tech Mechanical Engineering in Industrial Automation and Robotics M.Tech Mechanical Engineering (specializing in industrial engineering) M. The Tech Mechanical Engineering (specializing in manufacturing and production) curriculum is enhanced with courses on robotics, 3D printing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, automation in manufacturing, and computational fluids. Dynamics, control systems, Internet of Things, programming in C ++ language, Python programming, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analysis, mechatronics, and renewable energy resources. To bridge the industry-academia gap, a state-of-the-art center of excellence and research institutes have been set up in collaboration with industry partners in the following areas: Daikin Center of Excellence-Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning HVAC Lab Air Conditioning. Altair DesignTech Center of Excellence Product Design and Development Lab Mitsubishi Center of Excellence-BlockChain Technology's Industrial Automation Center of Excellence works with Sofocal Trans Neuron Technologies to offer industrial automation certification courses for professional students. CYPEMEP provides Building Information Modeling Software (BIM). For students and faculty for efficient building design The Robotics and Innovation Lab, in collaboration with our industry partner SVR Infotech 3D Printing Lab, facilitates the creation and development of products using computer-generated designs. These CoEs make it easy for students to carry out various live projects under the guidance of industry experts. In addition, Manav Rachna's university is working with industry partners such as Starwire, Victoria Tools, Honda, Toolbros and Orient Electric to enhance internships, placement opportunities, consulting and industry visits. Manav Rachna enjoys the prestigious All India Rank 118 in engineering by NIRF India Ranking 2021. ManavRachna students are educated beyond subject knowledge and enhance classroom education with education and research-based laboratory work, project-based learning, and intense industrial exposure. Practical experience in designing and manufacturing common products and machine parts. Application-based knowledge is taught through CAD and analytical simulation software before the final product is manufactured in the workshop. Click here for more information on Manav Rachna's mechanical engineering courses.

