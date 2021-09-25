Google knows what you type, see and say





You might laugh at thinking about all the random google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone having access to that list. Instead, you may shudder shyly.

Did you know that you can access your entire Google history online? If you’re signed in, you can poke everything with a snoop. Tap or click here for password-protected instructions for that page and your personal information.

Of course, there are ways to keep your search private. Tap or click on some clever methods, such as hiding activity from your internet service provider or wiping your browser session.

However, if you rely on Google and its services, you’ll find that much is being tracked. Here are three things you can stop.

1. All emails you enter

Google scans your invoice content, from receipts and private messages to medical documents and invoices.

Convenient Smart Compose settings also allow Google to scan your email as you type. With the function using AI, you can write faster. Helps complete common phrases. If you have any questions, please let us know.

It’s convenient, but that means Google is watching what you type when you type it. You can turn off smart creation. Method is as follows.

Open Gmail.Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner[設定]Choose.[すべての設定を表示]Choose.At the top of the page[一般]Select a tab.[スマート作成]Scroll down to the section. Click the circle next to it[提案を書き込む]Turn off.At the bottom[変更を保存]Click.

It’s worth noting that Google will continue to have access to all the content in the emails it sends and receives. If you want to stop it, you need to switch to a privacy-based email inbox.

Privacy 101: Avoid that embarrassing moment!Hide smartphone lock screen notifications

2. OK, Google, are you listening?

Despite what big tech companies say, smart assistants often listen more than you intended. The reason is simple. The device may hear one thing you say and interpret it as a wake word.

If you’re not using the Google Assistant, you can turn it off at any time.

How to turn off the Google Assistant on Android: Open the Settings app on your smartphone.Then scroll down[アカウントサービス]Tap.[検索],[アシスタントと音声]Tap. Then tap Google Assistant. Tap the assistant. Then scroll down to the assistant device and[電話]Tap. Tap the Google Assistant slider to turn it off. How to turn off Google Assistant on iPhone:[設定]>[プライバシー]Open.[マイク]Find the menu labeled and tap it. Find the assistant in the list of apps and switch. The green switch is in the off position.

Take it one step further and shut down all potentially listening devices. Tap or click to see steps to instruct Facebook, Amazon, Apple, etc. to stick out.

3. And there is a video you are watching

After Google, YouTube is the second largest search engine on the web. And of course, it’s owned by Google. That is, the company knows the videos you are watching, the comments you leave, and who you interact with.

Clearing YouTube history is easy.[マイGoogleアクティビティ]Go to[YouTube履歴]Select to toggle the toggle off.

Warning: YouTube will continue to track your search history. On the YouTube history page,[日付でフィルタリング]Section is displayed. On the left side[削除]Tap the small down arrow next to. A box will pop up to clear the search.[削除]Click to confirm.

With all your privacy enhanced, why not make your life a little easier? Tap or click to see 5 buried Google settings that everyone should know about.

Bonus Tips: How governments and businesses buy your personal data

Check out my podcast Kim Komando Explains on Apple, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.

We consider gadgets to be a useful tool to make our lives easier, but we can also oppose them. The data collected by the device is so valuable that it can be used in criminal trials, requested by police, or purchased by the government through a data broker. I spoke with Bennett Cyphers, an engineer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. He reveals all the secrets you have lost and which device is stealing the most.

Listen to podcasts here or wherever you can get them. Search for my name, command.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call and tap Kim’s National Radio Show or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to and watch The Kim Komando Show on your mobile phone, tablet, TV, or computer. Alternatively, click here or click here to see Kims’ free podcast.

