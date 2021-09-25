Google Doodle Honors Christopher Reeve on Birthday of “Superman” Actor





Teresa Waldrop, CNN

Saturday’s Google Doodle pays tribute to Christopher Reeve, a “Superman” actor who has become a disabled activist, on his 69th birthday.

Reeve lobbied for the rights of the disabled and advocated a study of spinal cord injury for the rest of his life, paralyzed from the neck down in a 1995 riding accident.

“The world first knew him by playing the leading role in the 1978 movie” Superman, “but his courage and humanity after the accident paralyzed him and affected many around the world. “Reeve’s family said in a Google statement.

His efforts included advocating spinal cord research, helping to improve insurance coverage and payments to persons with disabilities.

According to Google, Christopher and the Danaryve Foundation distributed “millions of individual grants,” and Reeve joined the board of directors of other organizations that helped people with disabilities.

According to a biography on the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation website, it was Reeve’s wife, Dana, who gave the actor the will to endure after his accident.

“When Dana whispered to me a life-saving word,’You are still you. And I love you.” In a sense, marriage and family were at the center of everything. It was affirmative. If both were intact, then your universe was also intact. “

And I saw others suffering from their disability with him in rehabilitation. It was a impetus to defend them with his fame, Reeve once said.

“I felt I needed to do something not just for myself, but for everyone else in the same state,” Reeve wrote. “If I wanted (I didn’t), I could never forget the other patients I met during the rehab. I see too much of their hardships and pains. I couldn’t go home, devote my life to myself and my family, and ignore the big picture. “

Reeve writes in his autobiography “Still Me” that he is often asked what a hero is and says he is the one who does the courage without thinking about the consequences.

“Now my definition is completely different,” Reeve wrote. “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds patience and endurance despite overwhelming obstacles.”

“Happy birthday, Christopher Reeve, who continues to be the hero of many people on and off the screen!” Google wrote a compliment.

