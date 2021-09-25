Putin critic Navalny accuses Google and Apple of accepting Kremlin censorship





(Moscow) Russia’s most famous opposition, Alexei Navalny, succumbed to the Kremlin’s censorship demands during recent parliamentary elections, accused the high-tech giant of being timid, and criticized President Vladimir Putin’s political opposition. He criticized Google and Apple for becoming a companion to the oppressive efforts.

The two companies have succumbed to Kremlin pressure to remove content related to Navalny’s strategic voting campaign in last weekend’s elections.

What surprised me in the recent elections was not how Putin forged the results, but how Almighty Big Tech became an accomplice obediently, Navalny wrote on Twitter Thursday from prison and published by colleagues. Said the message that was given.

The Navalnys campaign, dubbed smart voting, called on people to vote for the candidates most likely to defeat the ruling United Russia. The online content included a list of candidates for registration recommended by the Navalnys team.

Google and Apple have removed the SmartVoting app from Russian stores, and Google has blocked two related videos on YouTube.

The removal is the biggest concession that tech companies have demanded from the Kremlin to limit content, raising concerns among liberal Russians that it is an important step towards companies that accept broader censorship in the country. I did.

Russian officials outlawed the Navalnys movement earlier this year after imprisoning anti-corruption activists and democratic activists who survived nerve agent addiction in 2020. In June, the government designated the Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation and its regional political offices as extremist organizations. Identifies them as violent terrorist groups and demands that social media platforms ban their content.

This designation has been widely criticized internationally, including the United States, as a political motivation.

Neither Google nor Apple have issued an official statement about the removal of the app, and each declined to comment on ABC News. Apple quoted a Russian prosecutor’s allegation that the app allowed election intervention, stating that it was obliged to comply with local law in an email published online by the Navalnys team explaining the decision to the Anti-Corruption Foundation. Did.

Nawarny is legal in peaceful opposition, calling them hypocrites to present themselves as companies driven by values ​​such as improving the world, fearing losing market access to Russia. He accused the company of allowing the use of Kremlin as a tool to thwart such efforts. Google has famously used the company’s motto, Don’t be evil.

In our case, the very intention of organizing voters to put competitive pressure on the ruling party was declared a crime, and Big Tech agreed, wrote Navalny.

He also called on employees in the company to raise issues, writing: I know that most of the people who work at Google, Apple, etc. are honest and good people. Please do not put up with the timidity of your boss.

In the past, Google and Apple have largely resisted the Kremlin’s request to remove content that criticizes the authorities and have accumulated fines imposed by Russian censors. But recently, the Kremlin has increased pressure on US tech companies in a broad crackdown on complaints.

The day before Apple and Google each removed their voting apps, they were made to appear before the Russian Senate. Andrey Krimov, a prominent senator who heads the Commission on the Protection of National Sovereignty and the Prevention of State Interference, has accused them of illegal election interference and threatened to impose penalties on them under new legislation.

A few days earlier, a court official visited Google’s office in Moscow and demanded that the company pay an unpaid fine imposed by a state censor. The New York Times reported that Google decided to remove the Nabal Needs app after authorities threatened to arrest a local employee at Google’s Moscow office.

Security experts said they were concerned that the Kremlin was increasingly inclined to tame foreign tech giants as it strengthened its grip on the Internet in Russia. The government is developing an infrastructure that will block more and more sites and block access to Russia’s global web as needed. This year, Twitter began to slow down after the company refused to remove the content.

Andrey Soldatov, author of Red Web, which is investigating the Kremlin’s efforts to control the Internet, said last week’s concessions were unlikely to discourage the Kremlin from leaning further towards Google and Apple. He said the government is increasingly confident in its technological capabilities to block major international platforms.

To be honest, he told ABC News on the phone, things now look really, really dark.

