GOG says “review bombing is unacceptable” after Hitman’s release caused a backlash in online DRM • Eurogamer.net





Hitman, the Game of the Year Edition released on GOG.com this week, quickly sparked controversy about DRM.

GOG is a storefront whose brand is built on the sale of the game “DRM Free”. That is, you can play offline.

Hitman’s GOG page, like the pages of so many games on the platform, emphasizes being DRM-free. Read the prominent message “No activation or online connection required to play”.

Hitman stories and bonus missions can be played offline, but escalation missions, elusive targets, and user-created contracts require an online connection. This is a prominent warning on Hitman’s GOG store page, but customers say the game started without it.

What has emerged since then is that you need to be online to unlock new equipment, start places, get mission scores, and level up your place acquisition.

All of this combined, some GOG users left negative reviews for games complaining about the online nature of certain parts of the experience.

At the time of publication of this article, Hitman had an overall rating of 1.4 / 5. This is a terrible user score for the game, which was praised by critics at the time of its release.

Most reviews refer to “online DRM”. “You can play the game with basic options, but many features such as unlocking weapons, items, costumes, starting points, etc. are locked behind the online requirements,” user Cube1701 said. I wrote it in a star review. “The GOG page doesn’t make this clear and can be very misleading.”

“It’s the only valuable AAA stealth game in a few years (as long as you disable hints and X-ray vision), but at least after more than five years, IO refuses to implement the proper offline mode. You don’t have to be online. Unlock new equipment, starting locations, outfits, etc., “Heavily Augmented wrote in another 1 / 5-star review.

“In other words, playing the game offline means that you will never unlock new content and you should always start with the default loadout of a regular suit and a silent pistol. “

“This game doesn’t belong here,” said talent.zero.

GOG responded via a forum post stating that dissatisfied customers could be refunded to Hitman if they weren’t satisfied and warned about “review bombing.”

“Thank you for paying attention to this topic,” read a statement issued by a person called “Chandra.”

“We are investigating. We will update within a few weeks. If you purchase Hitman and are not satisfied with the released version, you can use the right to refund the game. At the same time, again for useful discussion and feedback. Please open, we do not tolerate review bombing and delete posts that do not follow our review guidelines. “

As you can imagine, this statement didn’t work. The thread is full of negative replies that matter in GOG, using the phrase “review bombing” to explain what’s happening here.

Chandra followed up and said GOG wouldn’t remove reviews that provide information about Hitman that the storefront doesn’t currently offer, and will not remove reviews that “violate review guidelines.”

However, it had little effect in calming the negative reaction. At its core, some feel that GOG’s main selling point, DRM-free ownership infringement. Those familiar with the 2016 Hitman will know that many of the games rely on online connectivity. The question is whether GOG should sell games that are currently working in the first place.

Meanwhile, customers are discussing what updates GOG will offer “in the coming weeks.” Is a special version of Hitman created exclusively for GOG that can be played completely offline? I understand.

