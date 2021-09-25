Google Hey, if Apple and Samsung can keep a small phone alive, why can’t you?





We’re in the midst of another busy technician at a time when the biggest names in games like Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon unveil their amazing new devices that will advance the industry over the coming months. increase. Of course, one of the events I’m most looking forward to is the launch of Google Pixel 6, which promises to be one, if not the most important Pixel event ever.

Please do not make any mistakes. I’ll be the first person in line (in effect, anyway) to get one of these new phones (I love that lemon / lime green one!), But I Is a little behind their size. The “normal” Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display, and the Pixel 6 pro has a huge 6.71-inch display. These are arguably great for content consumption and productivity purposes, but they can be a burden to many and can be abundant in your pocket.

The Pixel 4a has been one of my favorite smartphones for the past year, many of which result in form factor. With its 5.81-inch display, this phone was the perfect size for me. It’s big enough to read and type, but small enough not to cause hand fatigue. It fits easily in your pocket. So, of course, when the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5a went on sale in much larger sizes, I was hurt. But Google, it doesn’t have to be like this. We can still have a really nice little Android phone!

Samsung and Apple are two of the biggest names in technology, and they have seen and addressed the demand for small phones over the past few years.

For Samsung, this has come in the form of a rapidly developing foldable business. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has won most headlines (and, of course), the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could outperform its larger devices in terms of sales and popularity.

Part of this is because the Z Flip 3 is basically half the price of the Z Fold 3, but the familiar portable clamshell design can also be something consumers like and understand. It looks and feels like your favorite cell phone for a long time, and above all, it fits in most hands, pockets, wallets, etc. Indeed, “small” mobile phones have the potential to become foldable mobile phones in the future.

Both Samsung and Apple have dealt with it in very different ways, but are hearing the demand for smaller phones.

At least so far, Apple has chosen to reach this market with physically smaller devices. However, since the iPhone 6 started making “large” mobile phones, a small number of customers have wanted to revive the small iPhone. The company’s first attempt to address this took the form of the iPhone SE in 2016 following the launch of the 6S, and then followed its formula in 2020 with another smaller (larger) iPhone SE.

Last year, Apple announced the iPhone 12 mini. This definitely outperformed many Android handset, but was a bit disappointing when compared to other iPhone 12 models. In fact, many prophets predicted that even the iPhone 13 mini wouldn’t exist. However, those analysts and leakers turned out to be wrong and actually saw another little iPhone.

So if these giants think it’s worth tackling the voice of the minority who wants a smaller smartphone, shouldn’t Google consider at least reviving its Pixel 3a or 4a form factor?

Everyone knows that Google is gaining a lot of traction in selling Pixel, but the company seems to be doubling its efforts to succeed with the new high-end Pixel 6 model and its own Tensor SoC. We look forward to a not-so-distant future in which this strategy will succeed and the a-series lineup will evolve.

I dream of the 2022 Pixel 6a and Pixel 6a XL series. This is similar to what came back on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The differences are probably in screen size, battery capacity, and camera offerings, but I think these are trade-offs that value-conscious Pixel owners can accept.

Is there a possibility that a Pixel 6a “mini” or Pixel Flip will appear in the future?

There are many rumors about the Pixel Fold, but it seems to refer to larger devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If that device is realized and successful, I’ll spend everything on future Pixel Flip-style phones too.

what about you? Do you think Google should revive smaller pixels in the future? Why or why not?

