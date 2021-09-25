Turn on these great features now





Safari on iPhone has hidden power

Apple

Safari has been revamped with the latest versions of iOS and iPad OS, bringing a range of new features that enhance your web browsing experience.

Here’s an overview of some of the new features, as well as some older ones you may not have encountered before.

Extensions

Extensions are one of the major new features that come with iOS / iPadOS 15. They incorporate new features into the browser that are provided by third-party developers or app makers, not Apple itself.

Apple hasn’t (yet) created another section in the App Store for extensions, but when you go to the Apps section of the store, you’ll see a section listing Safari extensions.

What caught my eye was the Bring Shopping List extension. Now when you search for a recipe online, tap the jigsaw puzzle piece icon in the address bar and[持ち込み]You can select the extension to automatically save the recipe ingredients to your shopping list, or save the recipe for later reference.

There are also extensions such as password manager and web page translation. As with regular apps, some extensions are free and others are paid.

Tab management

The tabs have been redesigned in the new version of Safari, but the design isn’t something everyone likes. If you take a closer look at Safari settings on your iPad (open the main settings app and find Safari in the left panel), you’ll find another compact design. This will merge the address bar with the current tab, saving space at the top of the screen.

While talking about tabs, the settings menu has another option that can prevent your browser from getting out of control.[タブを閉じる]The option is set to manual by default. That is, you have to choose to close each tab yourself. However, to prevent Safari from drowning in open tabs, you can choose to automatically close the tabs after a day, a week, or a month.

Finally, the new version of Safari also introduces tab groups. Other browsers have had this for some time, but tab groups allow you to create separate sections of self-contained related tabs (for specific work projects, vacation bookings, etc.). You can name the tab group and go back later to prevent the associated tabs from being lost in ether. To start a tab group, tap the menu button on the left side of Safari and[+]Select the icon,[新しいタブグループ]Choose. You can create an empty tab group or from the currently open tab.

Take the reading list offline

There isn’t enough time in a day to read all the interesting things you come across offline. Safaris’ reading list feature allows you to hide articles for later reading (similar to cross-platform Pocket).

However, if you’re on a long-haul flight or train journey with unstable or non-existent connections, you may miss the perfect opportunity to catch up with all that reading. Unless you flick the option to take your reading list offline. If you turn this setting on, articles will be saved locally when they are added to the list. In other words, you can read articles with or without a data connection. Please note that embedded videos and other multimedia content are not saved.

Annotate web pages with Apple Pencil

Mark up your website in Safari

Barry Collins

This isn’t a new feature, but it’s rarely mentioned, but it’s very useful.

Apple Pencil owners can use Safari to mark up web pages. For example, suppose you’re considering a new iPad mini spec and want to add to your list of colors / specs you’re considering for later reference. Press the up arrow icon on the Safari menu bar[マークアップ]Just select and scribble on the page with a pencil. You can draw on the page or highlight a section of text.

When you’re done[完了]Click and select a location to save the PDF copy of the annotated web page for later reference.

